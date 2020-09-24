See a range of car insurance quotes in just a few minutes when you compare with Uswitch

Car insurance costs can influence the type of car you drive and what you use your car for. It's a legal requirement that you have car insurance covering whoever will drive your car and for whatever purpose they will use the car.

What car insurance do I need?

You must have car insurance if you drive a car on public roads. Anyone who drives without insurance faces a £300 fine and six points on their licence. The car can be impounded or crushed. Should you cause an accident, in which someone is injured, the consequences could be even worse.

The only choice you have to make is the level of car insurance cover you want to have.

What type of car insurance do I need?

With so many different types of policies available choosing car insurance can be overwhelming.

It may be tempting to opt for the lowest level of cover, but sacrificing quality of cover for what you think is a low-price tag might come back to haunt you.

For this reason, it’s important you understand the different types of car insurance available to help you find which car insurance policy is best for you.

What are the three types of car insurance?

There is a choice of cover levels you can pick from, which are:

Comprehensive, sometimes called fully comprehensive

Third party, fire and theft

Third party only

What does comprehensive car insurance cover?

Comprehensive car insurance offers the most thorough level of protection available. If your car is damaged, written-off, stolen, vandalised or destroyed in a fire, storms or by flooding you will receive full recompense. Fully comp insurance pays out for damage to your car as well as damage and injury to other people following an incident involving that was your fault.

Even if you have an accident due to your own fault, you’ll still be able to claim for the cost of repairing your car.

You can also make a claim if your car is damaged, but you don’t know who is at fault for example when your car is in a public car park or when parked out on the street.

Comprehensive policies may also include a small amount of personal accident insurance and medical expenses insurance covering you or other named drivers

Are all fully comprehensive car insurance policies the same?

Even among comprehensive policies, no two insurance policies are equal. There are numerous elements to a policy that will be different. For example, one policy might offer free repairs if your windscreen is damaged or destroyed, another may charge you an excess.

Some insurers offer additional extras as part of comprehensive policies, while others won’t unless you pay extra for them. For this reason, it’s best to compare policies, rather than simply their premium price.

Extra protection might include:

Replacement of loss or damage to the car stereo, speakers or sat-nav

Personal belongings that are in the car

Vehicle recovery or accident transport, and

Windscreen damage

Loss or theft of keys

Driving other cars

Personal accident cover if you are injured

Do I have to use a specific repairer with fully comprehensive car insurance?

You may find that your cover is affected if you don’t use an approved repairer. For example, some insurers limit the windscreen cover or don’t provide a courtesy car while yours is being fixed if you don’t use the approved repairer.

Is comprehensive cover the most expensive type of car insurance?

Like all car insurance policies, the price of comprehensive insurance is based on many factors including the type of car you drive, your driving experience, no claims bonus, and your history of claims and convictions. Add to this the fact that the level of cover is so thorough and it’s reasonable to assume that comprehensive car insurance costs more than other types of policy. But that’s often not the case because:

Third party insurance was historically the cheapest type of cover to purchase, but this led to many higher risk drivers taking out third party insurance to keep their costs down.

As these higher risk drivers made a disproportionately high number of claims on their policies, third party premiums increased — meaning comprehensive insurance is often the cheaper option, especially for drivers deemed to be a high risk.

What is third-party fire and theft cover?

Third party, fire and theft (TPFT) is the next level down from comprehensive car insurance.

What TPFT policies offers is:

A replacement car if yours is stolen

Repair to the car and fixed belongings, such as the stereo, following damage caused by theft or an attempted theft

Fire damage to the car whether accidental fires or as a result of arson

Compensation if a third party, including your passengers, are injured in an accident involving your car

Does third party, fire and theft insurance cover accidents?

Third party, fire and theft covers damage to other vehicles and injuries to other people involved in an incident caused by you while driving. If the other driver is at fault their insurance should cover any damage to your vehicle.

What you won't get with third party or third-party fire and theft cover

If you do not buy comprehensive cover and damage to your car is your fault, you'll have to pay for repairs or replacement yourself.

If you have bought third party only cover, you will also have to pay for repairs or replacement if you car is damaged or written off because of a fire or theft.