Is cosmetic car insurance worth it? A comprehensive guide
Key takeaways
- Cosmetic car insurance, also known as scratch and dent insurance, is an optional policy that covers minor damage like chips, light scratches, and small dents, usually up to 300mm in size.
- The main benefit is protecting your no-claims bonus (NCB) on your main car insurance, as claims are typically handled separately and don't involve your main insurer.
- You should always compare the policy limits, exclusions, and cost against your main policy's excess and the potential cost of repair to decide if it's worth the premium.
What is cosmetic car insurance?
Cosmetic car insurance is a specialist policy add-on that covers minor, non-structural damage to your vehicle’s appearance. It's sometimes called scratch and dent insurance or SMART (Small to Medium Area Repair Technology) repair insurance.
This type of cosmetic damage car insurance usually covers:
- Light scratches and scuffs
- Small dents, often under 300mm
- Minor paint chips
These policies sit alongside your main car insurance; they don't replace comprehensive insurance or third-party, fire and theft cover.
You usually pay a fixed premium for a set period, often one to three years. Many policies have a low excess, or none at all.
"Cosmetic car insurance is often misunderstood as simply a replacement for fully comprehensive cover, but it’s a specific product designed to protect your vehicle's minor aesthetics. Its true value lies in preserving your valuable no-claims bonus. A small scratch claim won't force you to declare an 'at-fault' incident on your main policy, which can lead to significant savings over the lifetime of your driving history."
What does cosmetic car insurance cover?
Cosmetic car repair insurance focuses on small, visible damage rather than major repairs. Here are some examples of what’s usually covered:
|What's usually covered:
|What's not usually covered:
|Minor surface scratches and scuffs
|Major accident damage
|Small dents that don't affect the car's structure
|Damage over the size limit, often 300mm
|Paint chips
|Roof damage, soft-top roofs, or matt and textured paint
|Alloy wheel scuffs (on some policies, often sold as scratch, dent and alloy wheel insurance)
|Vandalism or theft
|Interior damage, glass, or lights
Always check your policy documents carefully. Cover can vary between providers.
Who can get cosmetic car insurance?
Cosmetic car insurance is usually available for newer cars. Although it's not limited to brand new vehicles, most providers set limits on the car’s age and mileage. Many only cover vehicles up to around seven years old, although some policies may accept cars up to 10 years old.
You can sometimes get cover for older or used cars. However, these policies may come with stricter conditions or lower claim limits. Insurers may also require your car to be in good condition when the policy starts.
Always check the eligibility criteria before buying. This ensures your car qualifies and avoids issues if you need to claim.
How does cosmetic car insurance work?
Cosmetic car insurance works separately from your main car insurance policy. If your car is damaged, you contact your cosmetic insurer directly. You don't claim through your standard provider.
A technician will usually visit your home or workplace. They carry out a SMART repair, which fixes small areas without replacing large panels.
Most policies include a size limit for damage. This is often around 300mm. Damage larger than this, or anything structural, usually won't be covered. You would need to claim on your main policy instead.
SMART repairs are quicker than traditional body shop work. They focus only on the damaged area, which keeps costs and repair times lower.
What causes cosmetic car damage?
Cosmetic car damage is usually caused by everyday incidents rather than serious car accidents. Here are some examples of the types of situations cosmetic car insurance is designed to cover:
- Another driver opening their door into yours in a tight parking space.
- Light bumps when parking, such as nudging a bollard or low wall.
- Small stones or gravel flicking up and chipping the paint while driving.
- Branches or hedges brushing against the paintwork on narrow roads and lanes.
Dropping tools, bikes, or other heavy items onto the car.
Is cosmetic car insurance worth the cost?
Cosmetic car insurance can be worth it, but it depends on your situation. Potentially the biggest benefit is protecting your no-claims bonus. This is a discount you build up for each year you don't make a claim. This discount can significantly reduce your premium over time.
For example, the median annual car insurance premium was £1,7261 for drivers with 0 years of no-claims bonus, compared with £6271 for those with 5 years.
|Reasons why it may be worth it:
|Reasons it may not be worth it:
|Excess is often lower than standard policies
|It's an extra ongoing cost
|Repairs are typically quick and convenient
|Claims are limited each year
|It helps maintain your car's appearance if you place to sell
|You may only need one or two minor repairs and paying privately could be cheaper than the premium
A good approach is to compare the annual premium with the cost of two minor repairs at a local body shop. This should give you a clearer idea of its value.
1Average car insurance costs based on Uswitch data, Q1 2026. Includes an average of all car insurance quote prices for all policy types.
How does cosmetic insurance affect my main car insurance?
Cosmetic car insurance is designed to sit alongside your main policy without affecting it. Claims are handled separately, so they usually don't impact your no-claims bonus or your premium.
This separation is the main selling point of scratch and dent insurance. It lets you fix small issues without risking higher future costs.
However, always check the wording. Some insurers may ask about all motor claims at renewal. Even then, cosmetic claims tend to carry far less weight than fault accident claims.
It's still important to compare your main car insurance regularly. A good cosmetic policy tends to work best alongside a standard policy.
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