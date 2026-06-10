Who can get cosmetic car insurance?

Cosmetic car insurance is usually available for newer cars. Although it's not limited to brand new vehicles, most providers set limits on the car’s age and mileage. Many only cover vehicles up to around seven years old, although some policies may accept cars up to 10 years old.

You can sometimes get cover for older or used cars. However, these policies may come with stricter conditions or lower claim limits. Insurers may also require your car to be in good condition when the policy starts.

Always check the eligibility criteria before buying. This ensures your car qualifies and avoids issues if you need to claim.

How does cosmetic car insurance work?

Cosmetic car insurance works separately from your main car insurance policy. If your car is damaged, you contact your cosmetic insurer directly. You don't claim through your standard provider.

A technician will usually visit your home or workplace. They carry out a SMART repair, which fixes small areas without replacing large panels.

Most policies include a size limit for damage. This is often around 300mm. Damage larger than this, or anything structural, usually won't be covered. You would need to claim on your main policy instead.

SMART repairs are quicker than traditional body shop work. They focus only on the damaged area, which keeps costs and repair times lower.