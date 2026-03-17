What is a car insurance cover note?

A car insurance cover note is a temporary certificate issued by an insurer to confirm you’ve taken out and paid for valid cover. Its job is to bridge the gap between buying a policy and receiving the full certificate of insurance and policy documents.

Importantly, a cover note is legal proof of insurance. While it doesn’t replace your full policy paperwork, it confirms that cover is active. As such, you’re legally allowed to drive the vehicle.

Because most policies are now sold online with documents emailed instantly, cover notes aren’t as common as they once were. That said, they’re still used in certain situations.

When might an insurer issue a cover note?

An insurer may issue a cover note if:

You apply for insurance by phone or post, rather than online

You make a policy change, like adding a new car or named driver, and need immediate proof

The insurer needs extra time for an underwriter review before issuing full documents

Your chosen insurer has a system or processing delay.

In these cases, the cover note confirms you’re insured while the insurer completes its checks.

Can I drive legally with a cover note?

Yes. You’re legally insured from the moment your policy starts, and a cover note is valid proof of that cover.

You may need to rely on it if:

You’re stopped by the police shortly after buying insurance

Your policy details haven’t yet been fully updated on the Motor Insurance Database (MID).

Although updates usually happen quickly, insurers can take up to seven days to update the MID. A cover note could prove useful in the meantime.

A cover note can also be used as proof of insurance if you’re taking a driving test in your own car. The examiner will ask you for proof, so you can use the cover note if you’ve yet to receive your full insurance documentation.

How long does a cover note last?

Most cover notes are valid for up to 30 days, although some may last slightly longer - usually no more than 60 days.

You should always check the expiry date. If you haven’t received your certificate of insurance, chase your insurer well before the cover note runs out.

What information is on a cover note?

A cover note typically includes:

It’s important to check these details straight away. Incorrect information - even on a temporary document - could cause problems if you need to make a claim.

While the cover note proves you’re insured, the full policy documents contain the detailed terms, conditions and exclusions.

What happens if my cover note expires?

If a cover note expires before your full policy documents are issued, your cover can lapse. This means you could be treated as uninsured.

Driving without insurance is illegal and can lead to:

Fines

Penalty points

Seizure of your vehicle.

If you haven’t received your full documents at least a week before the cover note expires, contact your insurer immediately to avoid a gap in cover.

When will I receive a cover note?

In most cases, a cover note is issued within 24 hours of applying. It’s usually sent digitally by email or through the insurer’s app.

If it’s posted, it could take three to five working days to arrive.

Can I tax my car using a cover note?

Yes. You must have valid car insurance to tax a vehicle (unless it’s declared SORN), and a cover note counts as proof of an active policy.

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) checks insurance electronically through the MID. If there’s a short delay, you can still use a cover note – particularly if you’re taxing your car at a Post Office.

Cover notes are especially useful when buying a new car. This is because you need both insurance and tax in place before you can legally drive it away.

If your insurer isn’t able to issue a certificate of insurance immediately, for whatever reason, having a cover note means there should be minimal delay in being able to get behind the wheel.