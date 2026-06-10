What are approved garages and repairers?

Approved garages are repair centres your insurer has chosen and vetted to carry out car insurance repairs. They meet the insurer’s standards for quality, cost, and service.

Repair prices are often agreed in advance, and work may come with a guarantee. Insurers use approved garages to keep repairs consistent, control costs, and speed up the process for customers.

An approved garage is different from a standard local garage. It has a direct relationship with the insurer, which helps streamline claims.

Each insurer has its own network. For example, you may see references to Admiral-approved garages, AXA-approved garages, or Churchill-approved repairers.

These networks are typically not exclusive to one insurer. They may include large UK-wide repair groups such as Fix Auto UK, National Accident Repair Group, and manufacturer-approved body shop networks.

Insurers may use a mix of these national repair networks alongside local independent garages that meet recognised standards.

These centres are typically required to meet industry benchmarks such as Thatcham Research approval and BS 10125 accreditation, which set standards for safe and high-quality collision repairs.

Because approved garage networks differ between insurers and can vary by location, the exact list of repairers available to you will depend on your policy. It's always best to check directly with your insurer before booking repairs.

How does car insurance cover repairs?

Car insurance cover for repairs depends on the type of policy you have.

Comprehensive car insurance usually covers damage to your own car, even if an accident is your fault.

Third-party, fire and theft cover only pays for repairs to your car if it's damaged by fire or theft.

Third party insurance only covers other people's cars and injuries.

The process typically works like this:

You report the incident to your insurer. They assess the damage. They decide whether to repair the car or declare it a write-off.

If your car is repaired, you'll need to pay an excess. This is the amount you contribute towards the repair cost.

There are two types of car insurance excess:

Compulsory, which is set by the insurer

Voluntary, which is an amount you can opt to pay in addition to the compulsory excess.

Car insurance doesn't cover all repair types. Mechanical faults, wear and tear, and pre-existing damage are usually excluded.

Can I choose my own garage for repairs?

Yes, you can usually choose your own garage for insurance repairs, but there may be conditions. Your insurer may strongly recommend using one of their approved garages. This is often the simplest option.