Approved repairers: What you should know about insurance-approved garages
Key takeaways
- Approved garages are body shops that your insurer has a direct relationship with, offering them discounted repair costs and a service guarantee for you.
- You usually have the right to choose your own repairer, but your insurer may pay less for repairs or charge you a higher voluntary excess if you go outside their network.
- Using an insurer's approved garage network typically means a simpler claims process and a quicker turnaround time. You might also get a guarantee on any repairs carried out by an approved garage.
- Always inform your insurer before having any repair work carried out as part of a claim.
What are approved garages and repairers?
Approved garages are repair centres your insurer has chosen and vetted to carry out car insurance repairs. They meet the insurer’s standards for quality, cost, and service.
Repair prices are often agreed in advance, and work may come with a guarantee. Insurers use approved garages to keep repairs consistent, control costs, and speed up the process for customers.
An approved garage is different from a standard local garage. It has a direct relationship with the insurer, which helps streamline claims.
Each insurer has its own network. For example, you may see references to Admiral-approved garages, AXA-approved garages, or Churchill-approved repairers.
These networks are typically not exclusive to one insurer. They may include large UK-wide repair groups such as Fix Auto UK, National Accident Repair Group, and manufacturer-approved body shop networks.
Insurers may use a mix of these national repair networks alongside local independent garages that meet recognised standards.
These centres are typically required to meet industry benchmarks such as Thatcham Research approval and BS 10125 accreditation, which set standards for safe and high-quality collision repairs.
Because approved garage networks differ between insurers and can vary by location, the exact list of repairers available to you will depend on your policy. It's always best to check directly with your insurer before booking repairs.
How does car insurance cover repairs?
Car insurance cover for repairs depends on the type of policy you have.
- Comprehensive car insurance usually covers damage to your own car, even if an accident is your fault.
- Third-party, fire and theft cover only pays for repairs to your car if it's damaged by fire or theft.
- Third party insurance only covers other people's cars and injuries.
The process typically works like this:
- You report the incident to your insurer.
- They assess the damage.
- They decide whether to repair the car or declare it a write-off.
If your car is repaired, you'll need to pay an excess. This is the amount you contribute towards the repair cost.
There are two types of car insurance excess:
- Compulsory, which is set by the insurer
- Voluntary, which is an amount you can opt to pay in addition to the compulsory excess.
Car insurance doesn't cover all repair types. Mechanical faults, wear and tear, and pre-existing damage are usually excluded.
Can I choose my own garage for repairs?
Yes, you can usually choose your own garage for insurance repairs, but there may be conditions. Your insurer may strongly recommend using one of their approved garages. This is often the simplest option.
What are the pros and cons of using an approved repairer or choosing my own?
|Advantages
|Disadvantages
|The garage is trusted and vetted by your insurer
|You pay a higher voluntary excess
|Repairs may come with a guarantee
|The insurer may limit how much they'll pay
|The process is usually quicker and involves less admin
|You may need to arrange quotes yourself
|Your insurer is more likely to cover the full repair cost
|Repairs could take longer to approve
|You may be offered a courtesy car, depending on your policy
While there are some pros to choosing your insurer's approved repairer, it doesn't mean it's right for everyone. It can make sense to use your own garage if you prefer a specific specialist. This is common with classic or performance cars. It may also suit you if a non-approved garage is closer or more convenient.
"While your insurer will strongly recommend you use an approved repairer, remember that under UK law, you have the freedom to choose your own garage for your car repairs. However, be aware that choosing an independent garage can often mean you face a higher voluntary excess, or your insurer may only authorise repairs up to a certain cost, leaving you to cover any difference. Always check the fine print first."
What if my car is declared a write-off?
A car is a write-off when it's not economical to repair. This usually happens if repair costs reach around 50% to 60% of the car’s market value, although the exact threshold can vary by insurer.
Write-offs are placed into categories A, B, S, or N, which show how severe the damage is and whether the car can be repaired and returned to the road.
Category A and B cars can't be returned to the road. Category S and N vehicles can usually be repaired and driven again once properly fixed and recorded as such.
If your car is written off, your insurer will pay you its current market value. This payment is made minus your excess. The insurer will then take ownership of the vehicle.
How can I find an insurer-approved garage?
If you're searching for an insurance-approved body shop near you, your insurer’s website or claims team is the best place to start. Your insurer may provide a list of approved garages or an online tool where you enter your postcode.
Some insurers will arrange the repair for you and book your car into an approved garage. Others may ask you to contact the garage directly using their network details.
Since approved repair networks and excess costs can vary between insurers, compare car insurance quotes to find a policy that suits how you want repairs handled.
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