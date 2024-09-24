How to buy a new car

Buying a new car is likely to be one of the most expensive purchases you will ever make, so making sure you have the right finance and insurance in place is essential.

Here’s what you need to know when it comes to financing and insuring a new car.

How to choose the right new car

If you’re looking for a new car, it’s likely you’ve already got a model, make or type of car in mind.

The car you buy could have a big impact on your finances — on top of the initial cost to purchase it, you should also take running costs, monthly finance payments and car insurance into consideration too.

Find out more about insurance groups and the cheapest new cars to insure in our guide .

And if you can’t decide on whether to buy new or used, check out our guide on what to look for when buying a used car .

How to pay for a new car

The most obvious, and cheapest, way to buy a car is with cash. But it’s not necessarily the best way to buy a car.

Buying with a credit card or car finance offers more consumer protection, so before you part with cash you need to research your finance options before going to a car dealer. You could find much cheaper car finance by comparing car loans from different lenders, instead of signing up to a loan on a forecourt.

Car finance loans

Car finance loans will typically lend you however much the car you want to buy costs. They are usually secured against your car. There are two types of car loan, hire purchase and personal contract purchase.

Should you take out a car finance loan?

Having the car as security means that the lender is willing to lend bigger sums

You can often also get offer better rates via car finance loans

Finance is often more available to those with poor credit scores

If you can’t meet repayments your car will be repossessed

There are two main types of car loan:

Hire purchase

This is when you pay an initial fee, then agree a series of monthly payments until the car is paid off.

Personal contract purchase

You pay an initial fee, then a monthly cost for a set period - typically 36 months.

At the end of the period, you either return the car to the dealer or make a final payment to own it outright - known as a 'balloon' payment.

The condition and milage of the car when you hand it back are also considered - with money handed back if it is in better shape than predicted or potentially taken away if it is in worse shape.

The balloon payment and estimated value of the car at the end of the contract are agreed at the start.

Compare car finance loans

Compare all sorts of loans from personal loans to car finance loans.

View more

Personal loan

If you want to borrow up to about £35,000, then it’s worth taking a look at personal loans.

These are unsecured loans offered based on your credit score, so the better your score the more you’ll be able to borrow and the less it will cost you.

This route sees you own the car outright, with missed payments hitting your credit score rather than seeing the car repossessed. Be warned though, that missed payments and defaulted loans can result in county court judgements against you or even potential bankruptcy proceedings, where bailiffs have the right to claim a wide range of assets back - potentially including your car.

Should you take out a personal loan?