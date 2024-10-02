What car insurance do I need as a disabled driver?

The basics of car insurance for disabled drivers are the same as for other drivers, and you can use a mainstream provider for your insurance.

But one difference is that you might need additional cover if your car has been modified. For example, if you have had the pedals adapted, a custom-made steering wheel fitted or wheelchair ramps installed, your premiums might reflect the fact that it would cost more to repair or replace the equipment.