Having windscreen cover means you can get chips in your car windscreen repaired without having to spend any money.

If you’re driving along and notice a tiny crack or chip in your windscreen, you may think that this isn't worth paying the excess on your car insurance policy to repair. But if left untreated the chip could turn into a crack, eventually shattering the windscreen.

Having windscreen cover means you can get even small chips repaired. But it also covers the complete replacement of a windscreen that cracks or is smashed.

It’s worth checking whether you already have windscreen cover included on your car insurance.