Can I apply for a provisional licence if I don’t have a passport?

Yes, but it can be a more complex process. According to the government, you can submit a copy of a UK birth, adoption or naturalisation certificate.

You will also need to provide additional documentation, such as:

Your National Insurance card, or correspondence from the Department of Work and Pensions or HM Revenue & Customs showing your National Insurance number

A P45, P60 or payslip

A marriage or civil partnership certificate

A divorce certificate

A gender-recognition certificate

A college or university union card, or an education certificate.

You will also need to have your application form and photo signed by someone who has their own driving licence and who knows you, but who is not a relative or housemate.

How long does it take to get a provisional licence?

At present, the government says your provisional licence should arrive within a week of making an online application, provided no extra checks need to be made by the DVLA. Postal applications can be expected to take a little longer – maybe as long as three weeks.

How long does a provisional licence last?

Your provisional licence is valid for 10 years: in most cases this should be long enough to learn to drive and pass the driving test.

However, if you do need to renew a provisional licence that is about to expire or has already done so, you can simply follow the process outlined above. You’ll need to pay the same fee again (£34 online or £43 by post, at current rates).

Do I need car insurance to apply for a provisional driving licence?

No you don’t, and you do not need insurance if you are taking driving lessons in a registered instructor’s vehicle.

However, if you are learning in a relative or friend’s car, they will need to ensure you are added to their policy. If you are learning in your own car under someone else’s supervision, you need an insurance policy suited to new drivers in place before your first lesson.