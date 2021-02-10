*51% of customers received a quote of £495.61 or less for Comprehensive Insurance between January and March 2021, when using our journey via Confused.com
Fior Liza Camilo
Felician Fisca
Matthew Joy
Ebony
Each car has an insurance group number from one to 50. Driving a car in a low insurance group is the easiest way to reduce your premiums.
Adding a second, low-risk driver can lower the costs of your car insurance. But another motorist cannot pretend to be the main driver – this is illegal and known as ‘fronting’.
Some insurers will cut the cost of car insurance if you take an advanced driving course, such as the government-backed Pass Plus scheme or IAM RoadSmart.
Paying for your insurance in one go each year will be cheaper than paying in monthly instalments when interest is added.
What is an advanced driving course? Advanced driving courses help people improve their road safety. Drivers who take an advanced driving course are taught to be more observant and better at anticipating changes. Some car insurers offer people who have taken an advanced driving course cheaper car insurance quotes. Advanced driving programmes are crash courses in not crashing. They involve learning how to drive defensively with greater awareness of the road and other road users.Read our full guide
Black box insurance is a great option to keep the cost of car insurance down if you're looking for a cheap quote. Compare black box telematics car insurance quotes today.
We've answered common car insurance questions to help you understand what you need and to decide what car insurance is best for you.
The type of car you drive effects the cost of your car insurance. Find the cheapest car insurance groups and the top 10 cheapest cars to insure in 2020.
Do you know what extras you can add on to your car insurance policy and what they include? Our guide explains common add-ons and what they cover.
Everything you need to know about car insurance excess. What are the differences between voluntary and compulsory excess and which is right for you
Car insurance groups are used by insurers to set premiums. Find out what these groups are, what group your car is in and how this affects your insurance.
There are many factors affecting car insurance that you can’t easily control, such as your age, years of driving experience and where you live. But if you’re serious about saving on your car insurance a few simple steps can save you plenty. 1. Choose your car carefully The type of car you drive can make a huge difference to the cost of your car insurance.Read our full guide
New drivers remain more likely to be involved in accidents than drivers over the age of 25. And they are more likely to cause injuries to third-parties, making claims more expensive.
Figures from the Department for Transport in 2018 show that around one in five new drivers are involved in a crash during their first year on the road.
Other reasons why car insurance is so expensive for new and young drivers include:
drivers aged 17 to 24 are three times more likely than those from other age groups to injure somebody in an accident
young drivers tend to travel with other young people in the car, and Government figures show that just over half of accidents involving drivers aged 17-19 resulted in injuries. This compares with one in five accidents where drivers were aged 60-69
injured passengers are classed as third parties meaning insurers must compensate for their injuries. Life-changing injuries cost insurers more the younger the injured person is because the victim must be compensated for the rest of their life
The cost of car insurance for 21-year-olds fell 7% to £118 per month on average during the first few months 2020, partly because fewer car journeys were being made as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But it is still not cheap:
drivers aged 21 pay £1,525 on average per year
18-year-old drivers pay the most, handing over an average of £2,134 per year for car insurance.
Insurance is dependent on a multitude of factors such as age, area and driving history.
Car insurance for young drivers will nearly always be more expensive, but there are things you can do to minimise the cost of your premiums:
choice of car: Each car is assigned an insurance group number from one to 50, with one being the cheapest to insure and 50 the most expensive. Driving a car in a low insurance group is the easiest way to reduce your premiums
adding a driver: You can add a second, low-risk driver to lower the costs of your car insurance. A lot of younger drivers include their parents. Another motorist cannot pretend to be the main driver – this is illegal and known as ‘fronting’
being a named driver: You can be a named driver on another person’s insurance policy and build up a no-claims bonus
There are occasions when multi-car insurance policies offer a really good deal. They are worth considering if:
Multicar insurance might also be suitable if:
you own more than one car
you’re a family with more than one driver
you’re a couple with more than one vehicle
You don’t need to own a car to require car insurance. If you are only planning on borrowing a car, or even if you have one tucked away on your drive with the required Statutory Off Road Notification, temporary car insurance might be the ideal solution.
Black box or telematics insurance involve fitting a device to your car. This GPS-enabled device allows the car insurer to monitor driving behaviour. For example, acceleration, braking, cornering, miles covered and also what time of day you are driving.
The price of your insurance then goes down if you can prove you are a good, safe driver. However bad driving can result in your premiums going up and your insurance could even be cancelled.
Add a more experienced named driver: If you are not an experienced driver you can cut car insurance costs by adding a named driver who is older and more experienced to the policy. But don’t pretend they are the name driver if you are. That is called fronting and is a crime.
Change the type of car you drive: Another factor is the type of car you drive, with the car’s speed, security features, and value all playing a big part – read our guide to the cheapest cars to insure to find out which cars attract the cheapest insurance premiums.
Increase your voluntary excess: Opting for a bigger voluntary excess may result in a cheaper monthly premium. But make sure you can afford any voluntary excess if you need to claim. This excess is in addition to the compulsory excess set by your insurer. This is what you will have to pay if you ever have to claim. However, you can also insure your excess, so that if your claim exceeded your excess it too would be paid.
Pay upfront: Pay for your insurance in one go if you can. Spreading the cost of your car insurance over 12 payments, monthly, may seem cheaper but remember you will be paying interest on top of the amount you pay towards your car insurance premium.
Drive less: Limiting your miles makes you less of an insurance risk. Simply because you are reducing your risk of having an accident. When you take out your car insurance policy the insurer always asks for an estimate of your maximum annual mileage. You need to try and you’re your mileage low, although you need to be realistic as to how much you will drive.
Install extra security: Having an alarm or immobiliser is considered a theft deterrent and by deterring car thieves you can reduce your car insurance. Not all insurers will offer this, so check first.
Do an advanced driving course: Some insurers will offer a discount for drivers who have completed an advanced driving course. There are several recognised providers such as the Institute of Advanced Motorists and the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.
Shop around: Shopping around, aim for a month before your car insurance renewal comes up could also save you money. It may be your current car insurance is the cheapest available but because pricing changes it’s always best to stay vigilant.
Consider a multi car insurance policy: If your parents’ driveway is heaving with cars it may make more sense to try and include all those cars and yours on one policy. Some insurers allow you to take out a single multicar policy including for children at university. Check to see if you can reduce your insurance costs with a multi-car insurance policy.
Don’t own a car: This might sound like a drastic alternative but if you don’t always need access to a car, maybe you can borrow a friend’s or family member’s car. Many insurers offer short term and temporary car insurance which, in some cases can be taken out for just a day. Compare quotes for short-term or temporary car insurance.
Comprehensive car insurance policies will pay for the repair or replacement of your vehicle in the case of an accident that was your fault. Learn more.Learn more
Learn how being a student can affect the cost of your car insurance. Compare student car insurance option and quotes from leading providersLearn more
Cheap car insurance for women was traditionally easier to find than it was for men - Read our FAQs on car insurance for women drivers and compare quotesLearn more
What does temporary car insurance cover? Find out how temporary car insurance works and how to take out a short-term insurance policy.Learn more
Car Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Uswitch is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.