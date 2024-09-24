Hybrid car insurance

What is a hybrid car and how does it work?

A hybrid car combines a traditional internal combustion engine (like those in petrol and diesel cars) with an electric motor and battery.

They can seamlessly switch between these power sources, or use both together, depending on driving conditions. Hybrid cars often run on electric power at low speeds and switch to petrol or diesel at higher speeds.

Unlike fully electric vehicles, most hybrid cars do not need to be plugged in. This is because they use regenerative braking to recharge the battery while you drive.

Hybrid cars can be sorted into the following categories:

Full hybrids (HEV): These can drive on electric power alone for short distances at low speeds, with the engine taking over at high speeds. They self-charge when you brake and decelerate.

These can drive on electric power alone for short distances at low speeds, with the engine taking over at high speeds. They self-charge when you brake and decelerate. Mild hybrids (MHEV): Use a small electric motor to help the engine during acceleration. These vehicles can't drive on electric power alone.

Use a small electric motor to help the engine during acceleration. These vehicles can't drive on electric power alone. Plug-in hybrids (PHEV): These feature a bigger battery that must be plugged in to charge. This means a longer all-electric range (often 30-65 miles) before relying on the engine.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of hybrid cars?

Hybrid cars have both advantages and disadvantages.

Let's take a look at some of the pros:

Increased fuel economy: This can be particularly useful in city traffic, when stop-and-go driving is common. A hybrid can reduce or eliminate fuel costs for short trips Reduced emissions: Hybrids boast lower emissions than traditional petrol and diesel vehicles Lower long-term maintenance: Regenerative braking systems mean less wear on the brakes Less range anxiety: Unlike fully electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids use petrol to keep running which makes them ideal for long trips High resale value: Due to the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, resale values are being kept strong

On the other hand, some of the cons of hybrid cars include:

Higher upfront cost: Their complex technology means they're more expensive than petrol and diesel cars Higher repair costs: With both an electric motor and a combustion engine, repairs for hybrid vehicles can be more complex, and specialised maintenance more costly Battery replacement: Similarly, the cost of replacing the battery in a hybrid can be very expensive if it fails outside of warranty

What does hybrid car insurance cover?

Hybrid car insurance covers the same basics as traditional petrol or diesel car insurance. This might be third-party only, third-party fire and theft, or a standard comprehensive policy.

Hybrid car insurance often includes specialised features for hybrid-specific components though. These include:

Battery coverage: The batteries in hybrids can be very expensive to replace, so most comprehensive policies will cover damage, fire, or theft of the battery pack

The batteries in hybrids can be very expensive to replace, so most comprehensive policies will cover damage, fire, or theft of the battery pack Charging equipment: Cover is extended to include the charging cables, adapters, and home wall boxes

Cover is extended to include the charging cables, adapters, and home wall boxes Public liability for cable hazards: This provides cover for personal injury claims if a pedestrian trips over your charging cable

This provides cover for personal injury claims if a pedestrian trips over your charging cable Specialist breakdown cover : Specialised recovery to the nearest charge point if you run out of charge

Specialised recovery to the nearest charge point if you run out of charge Cover for higher repair costs: The specialised technology found in hybrids can mean repairs are more expensive. Hybrid car insurance policies usually ensure access to approved, qualified mechanics

Do I need specialist insurance for a hybrid car?

Standard insurance policies can cover hybrid vehicles, but it’s always worth comparing different providers to see whether a specialist “green” policy offers better coverage.

A specialist hybrid car insurance policy may provide better value or more tailored protection, depending on your needs and the level of cover included.

Are hybrid cars cheaper to insure?

No, hybrids are generally more expensive to insure than petrol or diesel cars because of their high repair costs for specialised parts, batteries, and complex technology.

Though they're more fuel-efficient, their higher upfront and repair costs can offset this saving and drive up the price of car insurance.

What are the hybrid car insurance groups?

Hybrid cars are rated within the standard 1-50 car insurance group system.There's no single group for hybrids, but because of their complex and expensive technology, they're often placed in the higher car insurance groups.

High-performance, luxury hybrids fall into higher, more expensive groups, whilst some smaller, less powerful hybrids often fall into lower groups (1-30).

Are hybrid cars tax exempt?

No, hybrid cars are not tax exempt. The UK Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) means that hybrids still have a tax liability based on their CO2 emissions.

Only pure electric vehicles are exempt from paying tax.