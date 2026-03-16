Can I insure a car that's not in my name?

Yes, it’s possible to insure a car you don’t own. But be aware that not every insurer will offer this type of cover, and you’ll need to be upfront when getting a quote.

This is sometimes referred to as non-owner car insurance, which in the UK usually takes the form of a standard policy with different declared roles.

It’s important to understand the difference between:

The owner , who paid for the car or legally owns it

, who paid for the car or legally owns it The registered keeper - the person named on the V5C logbook who’s responsible for the car’s admin, like taxing it and sorting its MOT

- the person named on the V5C logbook who’s responsible for the car’s admin, like taxing it and sorting its MOT The policyholder, who gets the car insured

Some insurers only offer cover where the policyholder is also the registered keeper. It’s important to declare this when applying for insurance - for example, through a comparison site.

Most importantly, never claim to be the main driver if you aren’t. Doing this is a type of fraud known as fronting, and it’s illegal. If you’re found out, insurers can cancel your policy or refuse to pay a claim.

If you only need occasional access to someone else’s car, another option is to be added as a named driver on their existing policy.

What is the difference between a registered keeper and an owner?

As mentioned, the registered keeper is the person named on the V5C logbook. If that’s you, you’re responsible for:

Taxing the vehicle

Keeping it roadworthy

Making sure it has a valid MOT and insurance

The owner, on the other hand, is the person who paid for the car or holds the legal title to it. These roles are often the same - but not always. For example, company cars, leased vehicles or cars shared among a family frequently have different owners and keepers.

Just to confuse matters further, the registered keeper does not have to be the policyholder. But the policyholder must have an insurable interest, meaning they’d suffer a financial loss if the car were damaged or stolen.

An example of this could be where a parent buys a car for use by their child - provided the child is responsible for insuring it - while retaining ownership.

What types of car insurance can I get if I don't own the car?

There are a few ways to insure a car you don’t own, depending on how often you’ll be driving it.

Named driver cover

This tends to be the most common solution. Here, the owner or main driver takes out the policy, and you’re added as a named driver. It’s usually the cheapest and simplest option for regular use.

It’s worth noting that if the named driver has an accident, it can impact the policyholder’s no-claims bonus (NCB). This means their car insurance is likely to cost more at renewal time.

Temporary car insurance

What if you only need to drive short-term - for example, borrowing a friend’s car or test-driving a vehicle? Temporary car insurance could be a good fit. Policies can last from an hour to up to a month, and won’t affect the owner’s NCB.

‘Any driver’ policies

These allow multiple people to drive the car. But they’re usually expensive, and better suited for business use than private motorists. For most drivers, being a named driver or finding temporary cover tends to be more practical.

How much is it to insure a car that's not in my name?

The cost of insuring a car you don’t own depends on several factors, including: