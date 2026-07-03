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What is modified van insurance?
Modified van insurance is an important policy type that protects you against damage to other people's vehicles or property while driving but also covers your own van financially.
Insurers class modifications as any change from the factory specification of the van. If your van falls under this category, you've got a modified van and getting the right insurance is crucial to fully cover the van, the modifications, and any liability.
It's a legal requirement to inform your insurer of all modifications, and failure to do so could invalidate your cover.
Modifications can be functional, cosmetic, or performance-related. That may include body kits, alloy wheels, suspension changes, engine upgrades, racking for storage or full camper conversions.
Do I need specialist insurance for a van conversion?
Yes, you need specialist insurance for a van conversion because standard van insurance may not provide the right amount of cover for extensive modifications. Standard van cover is designed for commercial or private vehicles in their original factory condition.
There are generally two stages to insuring a converted van:
Van in transit insurance
This covers the vehicle while the conversion work takes place. During this stage, the van may contain partially fitted equipment, electrical installations, insulation, furniture, or other modifications that aren't covered by a standard van policy.
Campervan or motorhome insurance
Once the conversion is complete, you may be able to switch to a specialist campervan or motorhome insurance policy that reflects how the vehicle is now used and valued.
Once the conversion is finished, you should inform the DVLA about the changes made to the vehicle straight away. Depending on the conversion, you may be able to apply to have the vehicle recorded as a motor caravan on the V5C logbook.
Some insurers require the V5C to reflect the vehicle's converted status before offering specialist campervan insurance.
Even if the DVLA does not change the body type to motor caravan, you should still notify your insurer about all conversion work completed. It's crucial to get the new value of the conversion, including all fittings, accurately covered.
"Insuring a modified van can be tricky, but the non-negotiable rule is full disclosure. Every single modification, from alloy wheels to a complete camper conversion, must be declared to your insurer.
Specialist underwriters exist who understand the true value and risk of these changes, but if you fail to disclose a modification, you risk invalidating your policy completely, leaving you uninsured in the event of a claim."
What types of modifications must I declare?
The following modifications must be declared:
- Performance/engine: Remapping, tuning, air filters, and exhaust systems.
- Suspension/wheels: Lowering, custom wheels, and different brake discs.
- Bodywork/ exterior: Spoilers, light upgrades, window fitting, and any custom paint jobs.
- Interior/functional: Sound systems, seats, beds, racking, ply lining and cooking facilities (for conversions).
Even seemingly minor, non-performance modifications must be declared, as they alter the vehicle's security or repair cost.
Failing to disclose van modifications can mean your policy is invalidated, and any subsequent claims denied.
How do modifications affect my van insurance price?
The impact depends on the type and extent of the modification. You may find that the modification decreases the cost of van insurance or increases it. Let's take a closer look at both scenarios:
Your van insurance might increase in cost if:
- The modifications increase performance: This increases the risk of an accident
- Expensive cosmetic changes: This means a higher repair cost, as well as a higher risk of theft.
Your van insurance might decrease in cost if:
- Security is improved: This might include approved tracking devices or enhanced alarms, lowering the risk of theft.
Insurers consider a range of factors when determining the cost of your van insurance. That includes the cost of parts, the risk of theft, and the van's repair costs.
For conversions, the final insured value is much higher than the base van value, which can lead to a higher premium.
What cover options are available for modified vans?
Similar to car insurance, there are three levels of cover available that also apply to modified vans. These include:
- Third party only (TPO)
- Third party, fire and theft (TPFT)
- Comprehensive (best for protecting modifications)
For modified or converted vans, there are a number of crucial optional extras:
- Agreed Value: This is important if parts are custom or rare.
- Personal Possessions: Especially crucial for campervans with valuable equipment.
- Breakdown Cover: Relevant for older converted vehicles.
Tool Cover: This is important if the van is a commercial vehicle carrying tools.