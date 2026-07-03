What is modified van insurance?

Modified van insurance is an important policy type that protects you against damage to other people's vehicles or property while driving but also covers your own van financially.

Insurers class modifications as any change from the factory specification of the van. If your van falls under this category, you've got a modified van and getting the right insurance is crucial to fully cover the van, the modifications, and any liability.

It's a legal requirement to inform your insurer of all modifications, and failure to do so could invalidate your cover.

Modifications can be functional, cosmetic, or performance-related. That may include body kits, alloy wheels, suspension changes, engine upgrades, racking for storage or full camper conversions.