What to do if a credit card is opened in your name

If someone else opens a credit card in your name, you should act quickly. You need to contact several organisations – including Action Fraud – to safeguard your existing accounts and prevent more money from being stolen.

Here is a step-by-step guide on what to do and when to do it.

1. Your bank

The first thing you should do is contact your existing bank (or banks) to check that your accounts are safe. Go to each bank’s website and find the number for their fraud team. Explain what you think has happened, and let them know that you’re worried your money is at risk.

If you know which credit company the bogus account is with, you should also contact them. You should be able to find this out if you’ve had statements or letters about an account in your name that you didn’t open.

Do not call the number on any mail that’s been sent to the house. Look up the number for the financial institution’s fraud team instead. Tell it that you didn’t open the account, and it should be able to block the card from being used.

2. Action Fraud

The next organisation to contact is Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and internet crime reporting centre. It will give you a crime reference number, which you may need to pass on to the company that provided the fraudulent account.

It will also give you advice on any next steps you need to take. You can ring them on 0300 123 2040 or use textphone on 0300 123 2050 from Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm.

3. Credit reference agencies

Credit reference agencies (CRAs) are the organisations that hold financial and credit history data on you. This information is used to build your credit history and credit score.

The UK has three main agencies: TransUnion, Equifax and Experian. You need to speak to all three, as they all hold slightly different information. Explain that you’ve been a victim of fraud, and tell them which account you didn’t open. They should be able to remove it from your credit file.

This is a crucial step because it protects your credit history from possible black marks, which could occur if the fraudsters exceed the credit card’s limit or fail to make repayments on the fraudulent account, for instance.

You should also ask the credit reference agencies to list all the accounts on your file. This might alert you to other fraudulent accounts that criminals have set up in your name.

You can also ask the CRAs to add a password to your file, known as a ‘notice of correction’. Doing this will help prevent you from becoming a target again because the CRAs will ask for the password whenever someone makes a credit application in your name.

4. Royal Mail

One common way that criminals get details to commit identity fraud is by stealing post or having it redirected. So, it’s a good idea to call the Royal Mail customer enquiry line on 03457 740 740 to check there are no redirects in place.