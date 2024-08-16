How to apply for your first business credit card

If you think a business credit card is right for you and your firm, don’t let the application process put you off. Here we explain how to go about getting your chosen card.

What business credit card should you choose?

Many small or fledgling firms recognise the benefits business credit cards offer. Not only do they help keep work and personal finances separate, but they also often come with attractive rewards such as cashback, air miles and discounts on products and services.

Being able to use these benefits to offset future purchases can only be a good thing, but you need to weigh these rewards carefully when you’re starting out. Key questions to ask yourself include:

Which credit card are you likely to qualify for?

If you're looking for your first business credit card, consider getting one for people with little or no business credit history. Often referred to as credit builder, classic or basic credit cards, these can help you build your credit rating. They generally have a relatively low credit limit, which builds over time, and little in the way of perks, but they’re a good starting point.

Which type of card will benefit you the most?

It's important to look for a card with a low annual percentage rate (APR) of interest. This is because even the most prudent boss occasionally needs to spend more than they can afford to pay off at the end of the month.

There are plenty of 0% interest credit cards on the market. With these, you pay nothing in interest for a set period. However, it’s important to clear your balance before the introductory term ends and a higher interest rate kicks in.

If you think you’ll struggle to get a 0% interest credit card because you don’t have a strong business credit history, look for an alternative with a relatively low APR and minimal charges.

How much credit will you need?

Finally, work out how much credit you’re likely to need, allowing a margin for unexpected bills. Make sure your chosen card has a suitable limit.

