Can I use a personal credit card for my business?

It is possible to put business expenses on a personal credit card. However, using a personal credit card for your business is not always a smart idea. Here’s why.

Can you use a personal credit card for business expenses?

Yes, you can use a personal credit card for business transactions. As long as the payment works, it makes no difference to the individual or company receiving the money. However, there are plenty of reasons why a business credit card is a much better option.

First, business credit cards tend to allow you to borrow larger amounts. Second, it makes it easier to separate personal and business expenses.

From a legal point of view, sole traders can use a personal bank account, but directors of limited companies must open a separate business bank account. Things are rather greyer when it comes to using credit cards but using a business credit card for company expenditure is likely to offer your business better legal protection. This is especially true if your limited business goes into liquidation, as its failure is less likely to affect your personal finances if they are clearly separate from those of the business.

So, whether you’re a sole trader or run a limited company, using a business credit card for company expenditures is a wise move.

Read more: