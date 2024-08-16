Can I use a personal credit card for my business?

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
There’s no law against using a personal credit card for your business, but there are lots of reasons to use a business credit card instead.
It is possible to put business expenses on a personal credit card. However, using a personal credit card for your business is not always a smart idea. Here’s why.
Yes, you can use a personal credit card for business transactions. As long as the payment works, it makes no difference to the individual or company receiving the money. However, there are plenty of reasons why a business credit card is a much better option.
First, business credit cards tend to allow you to borrow larger amounts. Second, it makes it easier to separate personal and business expenses.
From a legal point of view, sole traders can use a personal bank account, but directors of limited companies must open a separate business bank account. Things are rather greyer when it comes to using credit cards but using a business credit card for company expenditure is likely to offer your business better legal protection. This is especially true if your limited business goes into liquidation, as its failure is less likely to affect your personal finances if they are clearly separate from those of the business.
So, whether you’re a sole trader or run a limited company, using a business credit card for company expenditures is a wise move.
There are lots of similarities between business and personal credit cards.
Both types of cards give you:
The possibility to borrow money up to a certain amount
The ability to pay your balance off – in part or in full – at any time
The chance to buy items and services and to spread the cost of big purchases when necessary
The option to earn rewards or other benefits on your spending
In return, card providers expect to earn interest on any balance you don’t clear at the end of the month. This is on top of other fees such as foreign currency commission and penalty charges if you exceed your credit limit or fail to make a monthly payment on time.
However, there are also some significant differences between personal and business credit cards, including:
Interest rates – business credit cards often charge interest at a higher rate than personal cards, although some offer 0% deals on purchases for a set period
Consumer protection – Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act does not cover business credit cards, although some providers offer purchase insurance that provides similar benefits
Credit scores – good management of your business credit card can help you build up your business credit score, whereas your personal card can only impact your personal score
Credit limits – you can often borrow more with a business credit card than with a personal one, and your balance won’t affect your personal debt level
There are several reasons to use a business credit card rather than a personal one when making transactions for your business:
Accounting – separating your business and personal expenses makes it much easier to manage your business accounts, especially when it comes to tax. You can also give employees business credit cards to use for their expenses. This makes it easier to track their spending and does away with the need for time-consuming expense forms and reimbursements
Credit ratings – you can’t use a personal credit card to build up your business’ credit history. On the other hand, using a personal card for your business can damage your personal credit score. However, building up a large balance on a business credit card does not affect your personal credit utilisation ratio
Rewards and perks – business credit cards often come with perks designed for small business owners. These could be anything from preferential rates for overseas spending to discounts on office supplies
Higher credit limits – business credit cards generally have higher interest rates than standard credit cards of a similar type. However, they also offer more generous borrowing limits than personal credit cards, as companies often need to make outlay more than individuals
Just remember that while standard credit card agreements allow you to use your car for business spending if you want to, putting personal expenses on a business credit card may violate the terms of your contract.
If you want to use a personal credit card for your business, it’s essential to do it correctly.
And that means managing its use as well as you can, including following similar rules to those recommended for personal spending:
Keep debts down – it’s important not to max out your borrowing capacity if you want to protect your credit score
Pay your debts off on time – clearing your balance each month means avoiding interest charges, while a clean payment record is also cheaper and better for your credit rating
Make the most of your rewards – don’t forget to cash in on any rewards offered with your card, from air miles to cashback
Keep track of your spending – keep careful records to ensure you know the difference between your personal and business spending
You can find out more about the full range of financial tools available to help you run your businesses via our dedicated business comparison service.