There are three main credit reference agencies, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Using at least one of these agencies will allow you to see what shape your finances are in. A credit score is a number that represents your credit rating, letting a lender know the level of risk involved when you request to borrow money. The higher the credit score, the lower the risk to the lender. If you are keen to check your credit rating, but don't know where to start, take our credit check quiz.

Your credit score is an indication of how likely it is that you will be accepted for a loan or credit card. That is important because it's a bad idea to make lots of applications for credit that are turned down. That can make you look desperate to borrow money and can make it even harder to borrow in the future. So find out if you are likely to be accepted before applying for credit.

Understanding your credit score is an important part of making a successful application for credit such as a loan or credit card.

Check your credit report to make sure you're in good shape to apply for loans, credit cards, overdrafts, mortgages and mobile phone contracts

1. How would you describe your current credit situation?

a) I have a mortgage and one credit card, which I pay off every month – I find it is simpler to keep on top of things with fewer accounts b) I've got a car loan, a personal loan and two credit cards – which I usually manage to juggle successfully c) I've got so many cards and loans that I've lost count – I never know when I may need to get my hands on more credit

2. How do you manage your debt repayments?

a) I always pay on time and in full – I've set up direct debits so I never miss a payment b) I generally pay on time, but sometimes I can't manage the full amount c) I skip a month every now and then, when money's tight and I just can't afford it

3. What do you think lenders look for in applicants?

a) They check your credit report to see your credit history, as well as looking at the information you gave in your application b) They base their decision on your application form and any other supporting documents you send them c) They only care whether you earn enough money to make the repayments

4. How often do you check your credit report?

a) Regularly, to make sure it's all up to date and accurate – I don't want a clerical error to spoil my chances of getting a good deal b) The last time I checked it was a few years ago, after I had an application for credit turned down – I don't see why I should bother unless there's a problem c) Never - I don't want to be reminded of how bad my score is

5. How do you feel about your credit rating?