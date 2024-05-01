What affects your credit score?

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.
Popular Search Terms
Unlock better loans, mortgages, and credit cards by understanding your credit score and pave the way to financial empowerment.
If you want to get the best loans and credit cards, you need to convince lenders that you’re reliable. The best way to do this is to have a strong credit file, and the easiest way to tell whether that’s the case is by monitoring your credit score.
Given the cost-of-living crisis, companies can hardly be blamed for being picky about who they lend to and scrutinising the credit history of anyone who approaches them for a loan, credit card or other financial product. But what affects your chances of success?
Your credit score is a ranking that’s based on your history of using credit and managing your finances. It offers insight into how appealing you appear to potential creditors.
The financial providers themselves focus on the nitty-gritty of your credit file, which details your history of money and debt management. This helps them decide whether or not you’ll miss payments. They use their own formulas to arrive at their own secret credit score. The one you see on your credit file is generated by the company providing your credit report and is just for guidance.
The range of companies that would base their decision to accept you as a client is wider than you may think. It includes credit card companies, mortgage lenders, estate agents and landlords, utility firms and mobile phone providers. In other words, any provider that could lose out if you proved to be unable to pay them what you owe on time.
Anyone with a history of applying for credit will have a credit report in their name, which includes a credit score. In the UK, three credit reference agencies are licenced to produce these reports:
Each one collects financial information about you from financial providers, public records and other companies. Among the information they gather is:
Current and past bank accounts
Credit cards and loans
Any late or missed payments
County Court Judgments (CCJs), Individual Voluntary Agreements (IVAs) and bankruptcies
How close you get to your credit limits
How many credit applications you have made and their outcomes
Whether you’re on the electoral roll
Each credit reference agency applies different weightings to the information they collect. For example, TransUnion’s credit score is out of 710, Experian’s is out of 999 and Equifax’s is out of 1,000. This means your ratings will invariably differ across them, which is why you should check them all.
Credit agencies focus on all aspects of your financial history that they have at their disposal, such as your bank account – for your overdraft use – and credit card providers.
The patterns of behaviour they pay special attention to include:
When your credit history began
A short history doesn’t reveal much about your relationship with credit, so the longer you’ve had access to credit the better, as this gives the credit reference agencies more information to base their analysis on
How you have handled credit over this period
Making payments on time indicates you’re good at managing money. Late or missed payments suggest you may not be reliable
Evidence that you’ve kept levels of debt low over a long period is a positive sign that you are good with money
The range of credit products you have used
Using a range of financial products that provide access to credit is a plus, provided you’ve used them efficiently
Closing unused credit cards is recommended as it removes the temptation to rely on them when money’s tight. Having unused cards is also a fraud risk
How many credit applications you’ve made
Making multiple credit applications within a short period suggests you’ve struggled with money and could be a risk for lenders
Any financial court actions you’ve had
Having a CCJ awarded against you, entering into an IVA or being declared bankrupt can affect your ability to get credit. These actions will weigh on your credit score until they’re removed from your credit report, which happens after six years
Whether you’re on the electoral roll
Being on the electoral roll makes it easier for companies to confirm your identity and address, and thus to ensure applications they receive aren’t fraudulent
Who you’re financially associated with
Being linked to other people via joint accounts, mortgages and other financial products can be problematic if they have a poor credit score
While several factors can affect your credit score for good or ill, some actions won’t have any effect at all. These include:
Changes in income
Spending your own money
Becoming unemployed or retiring – although your ability to borrow may be affected
Marital status
Your age
Your gender
Your ethnicity, race or religion
Where you live
Who you live with – provided you’re not financially linked
Student loans
Checking your credit report and soft credit checks made by companies
Checking your credit score is actively encouraged by financial providers because it’s in everyone’s interest to do all you can to boost your score.
There are several positive actions you can take to improve your credit score, such as closing unused credit cards and getting on the electoral register.
Likewise, you should also check your credit report for errors and for evidence of fraud, such as credit cards showing up that you’ve never taken out. Report any errors to the relevant credit reference agency, and suspected fraud to the relevant lender and Action Fraud.
Checking your credit score is easy – just register with the three credit reference agencies and select the free statutory credit report. You can opt for the free 30-day trial of the credit reference agencies’ more comprehensive reports, but you need to remember to cancel before the free period ends. Otherwise, you’ll be charged up to £14.99 a month.
To get your free report, you need to provide the following information in writing or over the phone:
Your full name
Any other names you’ve used or been known by over the past six years
Your current postal address
Any other addresses you’ve lived at in the last six years
Your date of birth
You may also be asked for proof of your identity and address, usually in the form of a utility bill or bank statement.
Compare a range of our popular credit cards from 0% cards to rewards, balance transfer to cashback cards.