If you have suffered from bad credit in the past, it can be difficult to find a mobile phone provider who will give you a contract. The better your credit rating, the more likely it is that your application will be approved, but there are mobile phone deals for people with bad credit.
Mobile phones are such an essential part of our lives that it is difficult to bank, shop and arrange our personal lives without them. You might need to look for an older, cheaper model of phone and accept you will have limited calls and data.
If you are applying for a pay-monthly contact you will need to go through a credit check. This is because mobile phone contracts are a form of credit. The company gives you a mobile phone that you have not yet paid for.
You get to use the phone and pay back the cost of the new phone, plus airtime and data, in instalments over 12 to 24 months. There is a risk to the phone shop or network provider that you may not keep up with your payments, keeping a phone you have not fully paid off.
To help them avoid that risk they will check your credit rating before they sign a contract with you. In general, people with better credit ratings can borrow more and at better rates. Because most mobile providers work on a single interest rate the main influence of your credit score is the total amount they will lend you. To keep the costs down you may need to choose a cheaper model phone and lower data or calls usage.
If you are turned down for a mobile phone contract, one option is to get a pay-as-you-go mobile phone so you do not need to apply for credit from the network provider.
However, this can be inconvenient and costly as you will need to keep topping up and pay as you go can work out quite expensive over the long run. A pay-monthly contract may be a better option.
One of the best things you can do to improve your chances of having your application approved is to take some simple steps beforehand to improve your credit rating.
Your credit rating is based on your previous financial history and includes information about how you have repaid debts such as mortgages, credit cards and loans. But it also covers things like mobile and broadband contracts and energy bills.
If you always repay your credit on time and you are borrowing well within your credit limits, then your score will be high. However, if you miss payments, max out your credit cards, or simply have a lot of outstanding credit commitments, then your score will be lower.
It is worth making sure you are registered on the electoral roll at your address and set up direct debits to stay on top of all of your outstanding debts to prevent yourself from missing any repayments. You can see our guide to improving your credit rating for more ideas - it can really benefit you in the long run.
Try not to make lots of applications for credit within a short period of time – this can include credit cards, loans or mobile phone contracts – as this can adversely affect your credit score. So do not apply for a mobile phone and a broadband or TV deal or even switch energy providers all at the same time.
Check your credit report to make sure you're in good shape to apply for loans, credit cards, overdrafts, mortgages and mobile phone contracts
If you want to get a mobile phone contract and do not feel a pay-as-you-go mobile phone deal is a good enough alternative, there are some things you can do to improve your chances:
Check your credit report for errors If you have never seen your credit report and score then it is worth checking it to make sure there are no errors on it that could affect your credit rating. Dispute and correct any mistakes. Read our guides on disputing a poor credit rating and how to improve your credit score and your credit rating.
Choose a cheap phone You can also apply for one of the low-end mobile phones on the market. Mobile phone network providers see a bigger risk in giving someone one of the high-end newer models on a contract, so go as low as possible to increase your chances. If you are also prone to damaging or losing your phone, it could also make sense to consider a far cheaper model
Opt for minimal calls You could opt for a basic model and minimal calls and data bundles in order to reduce your costs and make it more likely that you will be approved for credit.
Consider a Sim-only contract Likewise, Sim-only contracts are better for people with bad credit as there's no mobile phone involved in the deal. The mobile phone makes up much of the risk involved with a contract, so when you are only paying for the network the risk for the provider goes down. Buy yourself a cheap mobile phone secondhand and take out a 12-month Sim-only deal to build your credit rating.
Beware of companies that say they can give you a mobile phone contract without any credit checks. These contracts come with quite a lot small print you should look out for.
Firstly, no credit check mobile phones are often outdated, so don't expect to get the latest smartphone. You may get a new, unused phone, but it will be an older model.
The price could be inflated by the fact that there are no credit checks involved. You could be paying in excess of £30 per week for the phone plus data bundle if you want a reasonably up-to-date phone with no initial credit check.
Some providers also ask for a deposit upfront, or that you use the network for two months using your old phone before they send you the new phone. All these measures are to check that you can handle your finances well enough to be able to keep up with the cost of the contract.
Like taking out a mortgage, loan or credit card, a mobile phone contract is something you need to apply for and for which you may be turned down if your credit rating is insufficient.
If you want the best mobile phone contract but you want to avoid a credit check, you will have a smaller range of options than if you had a good credit rating.
No credit check mobile phone deals will work out much more expensive, and will tie you in until the contract ends. A £30-a-week contract would cost you £1,560 over the space of a year.