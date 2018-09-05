If you have suffered from bad credit in the past, it can be difficult to find a mobile phone provider who will give you a contract. The better your credit rating, the more likely it is that your application will be approved, but there are mobile phone deals for people with bad credit.

Mobile phones are such an essential part of our lives that it is difficult to bank, shop and arrange our personal lives without them. You might need to look for an older, cheaper model of phone and accept you will have limited calls and data.

Can I get a bad credit mobile phone deal?

If you are applying for a pay-monthly contact you will need to go through a credit check. This is because mobile phone contracts are a form of credit. The company gives you a mobile phone that you have not yet paid for.

You get to use the phone and pay back the cost of the new phone, plus airtime and data, in instalments over 12 to 24 months. There is a risk to the phone shop or network provider that you may not keep up with your payments, keeping a phone you have not fully paid off.

To help them avoid that risk they will check your credit rating before they sign a contract with you. In general, people with better credit ratings can borrow more and at better rates. Because most mobile providers work on a single interest rate the main influence of your credit score is the total amount they will lend you. To keep the costs down you may need to choose a cheaper model phone and lower data or calls usage.

If you are turned down for a mobile phone contract, one option is to get a pay-as-you-go mobile phone so you do not need to apply for credit from the network provider.

However, this can be inconvenient and costly as you will need to keep topping up and pay as you go can work out quite expensive over the long run. A pay-monthly contract may be a better option.