Agreeing an IVA can freeze your interest and charges, whilst cutting down the overall amount you repay.

IVA or individual voluntary arrangement is a popular alternative to bankruptcy because they are a less severe and less restrictive solution to debt problems, but you need to get IVA advice to understand them properly.

In this short guide we take a look at the benefits and drawbacks of an individual voluntary arrangement and explain how you can get one so you never have to wonder 'what is an IVA' again.

What is an IVA?

Individual Voluntary Arrangements are a UK government-backed scheme to help people who have overwhelming debts. In practice, an IVA is a debt management agreement between you and your creditors (creditors are the organisations you owe money to).

The IVA defines how much money you'll repay your creditors over a fixed term and allows you to avoid the stigma of bankruptcy and its associated penalties.

IVAs are typically arranged over a five-year period. Interest and charges on your debts will be frozen during this period and any money that you haven't paid back after five years is then written off.

This means that with an IVA, you may well pay back less than the total amount you owe. Your monthly payments will be based on what you can afford, so an IVA will make sure that you have enough money to pay for essential things like rent and food.

IVAs are arranged for you by an insolvency practitioner. Your insolvency practitioner will offer you IVA advice and manage your IVA for you.

Who can get an IVA?

An individual voluntary arrangement may be right for you if:

You owe more than £15,000 (to two or more creditors).

These debts are unsecured. E.g. credit card debts or personal loans (You can still get an IVA if you have a mortgage or secured loan, but these will not be included in the IVA agreement).

You owe money to two or more creditors (a credit card and personal loan with one bank is counted as only one creditor).

You're struggling to reduce your debts.

You are a resident of England, Wales or Northern Ireland. If you live in Scotland a Protected Trust Deed is equivalent to an IVA.

The benefits and drawbacks of an IVA

Before you decide if an IVA is right for you, think about the benefits and drawbacks.