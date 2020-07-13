 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
Debt help guides

Check your eligibility for credit cards and credit reports, cash coin purse

10 tips for getting out of debt

Getting into unsustainable debt is frighteningly easy - a few months of irresponsible spending can land you with a debt that could take years to pay back.

Debt advice companies and charities

Free debt advice companies and charities

Check our list of organisations, including debt charities in the UK, companies and government bodies that can help you take control of your debt.

Seven steps to get out of debt

How To Take Action on Debt

We speak to David Rodger, Managing Director of debt advice charity, Debt Advice Foundation about the importance of facing up to your financial problems.

Debt Management Plans | Debt management services and help

Debt Management Plans are one way to get free of debt. This Uswitch guide explores the benefits and drawbacks of debt management services.

Debt consolidation loans explained

Debt Consolidation Loans | Learn About Consolidating Debt

Debt consolidation loans could help you to get in control of your debt by combining all your debts into one. But consolidating debt isn't right for everyone

IVA debt advice - Individual voluntary arrangement and debt tips

An Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA) is an alternative to bankruptcy as a debt management solution. But what is an IVA and how do they work?

Help with debt: Find out how to get out of debt | Uswitch guides

Find out how to get out of debt and read about debt solutions with this Uswitch guide to debt management help.

Debt Relief Orders: What is a DRO and Who Can Get One?

A Debt Relief Order (DRO) is an alternative to bankruptcy for people on a low income and with few assets. Find out if a DRO is right for you at Uswitch.com

Debt Questions and Answers | Find debt help with our Q&A

Are you liable for your partner's debts? Which debts should you pay off first? What action can your creditors take against you? Get these answers and more.

Eight tips for dealing with debt stress

Dealing with debt | How to deal with debt stress and anxiety

Coping with debt is tough, but you're not alone - get advice on coping with debt stress and depression from Uswitch today.

Dealing With Debt: How Others are Finding Their Feet

Find out how other people have got control over their debt

Administration Orders explained

Budgeting tips to help you shrink your debt and save money

Budgeting advice and tips for getting your finances in shape and clearing your debts faster. Includes downloadable budget planners.

