Use our guide to learn more about bankruptcy, the alternatives to declaring bankruptcy, the drawbacks and the positives of bankruptcy.

What does bankruptcy mean?

Bankruptcy is a court order that you can apply for if you're in overwhelming debt. If you are declaring bankruptcy the court will take charge of your assets and use them to take care of your creditors and your debt.

Declaring bankruptcy brings penalties and long-term damage to your credit rating, so it is seen as a last resort. In some cases, those you owe money to may apply to make you declare bankruptcy.

This guide will answer many of your bankruptcy questions and help you to understand whether declaring bankruptcy an appropriate option for you.

Advantages of bankruptcy

There are some reasons to declare bankruptcy:

Your creditors will be prevented from contacting you or taking court action against you.

You'll have enough money to live on and you'll be allowed to keep certain things.

The money you owe can usually be written off.

You can make a fresh start when your bankruptcy order is over.

Drawbacks of bankruptcy

Declaring bankruptcy is a big decision, and it has some disadvantages:

You may have to pay over £700 to go bankrupt, not including solicitors' fees.

Your bank accounts and credit cards will be closed.

Your bankruptcy will appear in the press and on the internet.

You may have to sell your home, and any valuable items that you own.

Any business you own will be closed and your employees will be dismissed. In some professions you may not be allowed to carry on working.

Bankruptcy can affect your immigration status.

You'll lose any assets you gain during the term of your bankruptcy. This includes inheritances and growth in the value of your home.

Court fines and student loans won't be written off after bankruptcy.

After bankruptcy, you'll find it difficult to get credit.

You should think over these advantages and disadvantages and you may so you may want to look at other options like an IVA or Debt Relief Order before you decide if bankruptcy is right for you.