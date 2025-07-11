Do you need an EV tariff for a hybrid car?

What is a plug-in hybrid and how does charging work?

A PHEV uses both petrol and electricity. Unlike a standard hybrid, it charges by plugging in. It runs on electric power for short trips, then switches to petrol when needed, while a standard EV only runs on electricity and needs regular charging to stay on the road.

Most PHEVs have smaller batteries than full EVs, usually between 8kWh and 15kWh. This gives faster charging times and around 20-40 miles of electric-only range, depending on the model, but the smaller battery means it needs more frequent top-ups.

You can charge at home using either a 3-pin plug or a 7kW wallbox. A 3-pin plug is slower - taking up to six hours to charge - but requires no setup. A wallbox charges faster - around three to five hours - and works with regular use but needs setting up. Public chargers are also an option, but are less common for hybrids due to their smaller battery needs.

Can a TOU tariff save hybrid drivers money?

TOU tariffs cut electricity costs during off-peak hours, most often overnight. Prices rise during peak times and drop when demand falls. Charging a PHEV during off-peak hours can reduce costs depending on when, and how often, you charge.

Comparing the costs of standard tariffs and TOU tariffs

Let’s take a PHEV with a 10kWh battery. Charging it once a day at a typical standard rate of 30p per kWh costs about £3. On a TOU tariff with an off-peak rate of 10p per kWh, that same charge costs £1 - a saving of £2 per charge.

However, lower energy use means smaller savings. If you only charge your PHEV a few times a week or top up in small amounts, the savings are low. In some cases, standing charges or higher peak rates may even cancel out any gains from cheaper off-peak charging.

A TOU tariff makes sense if you charge mostly at home, plug in overnight or during off-peak hours and use most of the battery each day.

When is an EV tariff worth it for PHEV owners?

An EV tariff gives cheaper electricity during set off-peak hours for charging an EV at home. Unlike a standard TOU tariff, an EV tariff usually applies the lower rate only to EV charging - not to the rest of your home’s electricity use.

An EV tariff tends to benefit households that:

charge an EV or PHEV every night, or during set off-peak hours

schedule overnight charging with a smart charger or app

pair EV charging with solar panels or a home battery to store and use off-peak electricity.

When is an EV or TOU tariff potentially worth it?

An EV or TOU tariff doesn’t suit every household and may not be the best option, especially if you:

charge infrequently or only cover short distances on electric power

miss off-peak windows due to a variable or busy schedule

pay a high standing charge, as that can eat into savings

use very little electricity overall.

In these cases, a standard fixed-rate tariff could offer simpler and better value - especially if you tend to charge at random times or outside the cheaper rate window.

How to charge a PHEV at home

You can charge a PHEV at home using either a standard 3-pin socket or a dedicated EV charger. A 3-pin socket needs no installation but charges slowly while an installed wall-mounted 7kW charger cuts the overall charging and handles regular use more efficiently.

The cost of charging a typical 10kWh PHEV battery at home varies, ranging from £3 at peak rates to around £1 with an EV tariff. A home charger setup usually costs between £800 and £1,200, depending on the model and installation requirements.

Qualified EV chargepoint installers usually need to obtain approval from the Distribution Network Operator (DNO), so bear that in mind if you’re in a hurry. And if you’re concerned about costs, the EV Chargepoint Grant (formerly OLEV) can help cover installation for eligible households, up to a maximum of £350.

Smart chargers and meters: what you need

Smart meters and smart chargers help you get the most from an EV or TOU tariff by making off-peak charging automatic and trackable.

A smart meter sends half-hourly data to your supplier, which is essential for accurate off-peak billing.

Smart chargers like the Ohme Home Pro, Wallbox Pulsar Max and Zappi work with most EV tariffs from the likes of Octopus, E.ON Next and OVO. They allow you to schedule charging and offer the ability to monitor your usage in real time. You can also combine them with solar setups if you have them.

Aim to pick a charger that supports your tariff and lets you control charging through a connected app - that helps you make the most of cheaper rates.

Real-world hybrid charging scenarios

How and when you charge a PHEV makes a big difference to running costs.

Charging a 10kWh PHEV battery every night on an EV tariff at 10p per kWh costs about £1 a day - that’s roughly £30 a month or £365 a year. The same charging on a standard tariff at 30p per kWh rises to £3 a day, or £90 a month and £1,095 a year.

In this scenario, an EV tariff could save over £60 a month - or £730 a year - with regular off-peak charging.

Remember, driving habits matter too. If you only expect to charge a few times a week, you won’t save as much. Put simply, the more you rely on electric miles, the more value you get from off-peak charging.

What hybrid owners should consider before switching

An EV tariff doesn’t suit every PHEV driver. Before switching, ask yourself:

Do I charge at home, and how often?

Infrequent charging reduces the benefit of cheaper off-peak rates.

Do I drive enough electric miles?

If you rarely use the battery, savings are small - even on a lower tariff.

Can I shift charging to off-peak hours?

Charging at the wrong time cancels out the cost advantage of an EV tariff.

Does my supplier support EV or TOU tariffs with a smart meter?

Some suppliers still roll out smart meters region by region. Without one, you can’t typically access the off-peak pricing found with EV and TOU tariffs.

Weigh up your usage, routine and available tech before making the switch. The right setup can reduce costs - but only when everything lines up.