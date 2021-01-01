To provide the best experience for the majority of people, we continually upgrade our technology - this means that older, insecure browsers are less likely to be supported.

On this page you can find information on how to update the browser on your computer and mobile phone or tablet devices.

It's important to keep your browser up-to-date. In doing so you'll benefit from:

Enhanced security — browsers are constantly updating themselves to keep you safe from scams, viruses, and other threats.

Faster web browsing — newer browsers contain improvements that help to load sites quicker, and make them faster to use.

Better compatibility — websites using newer technology to deliver their services will look and work better.

Browse Happy and Get Safe Online bring together a list of the latest browsers and where to download them. You can also find links to these browsers below too:

If you use Safari on an iPhone or iPad, you should make sure your device is running the latest version of iOS. If you have installed a different browser from the App Store, check the Updates section of the App Store to see if a newer version is available.

For Google Chrome on Android devices, check the Play Store app for updates. You should also check your settings app for system updates to Android.