Switch gas and electricity in minutes
The price cap will rise to £1,717 per year (a 10% increase) for a typical household in October and stay high throughout the winter, when our energy use is highest. Compare energy prices now to protect yourself against high rates.
What should I consider when switching energy?
- Do consider exit fees.
You may change your mind about your fixed deal and want to switch again. But if this happens after your cooling-off period, you might have to pay an exit fee. Not all tariffs have exit fees but most do, so make sure to check the terms of your current tariff.
- Do consider the length of the deal.
Most tariffs last for 12 or 24 months. During this time the price cap could rise or fall based on market conditions, so consider how long you would like to stay locked in for.
- Do stay informed.
Keep a close eye on the market and run regular comparisons to see what deals are on offer. If you sign up for alerts, you can stay close to what’s happening in the energy market and find out when a good deal comes along.
- Don’t get a deal you can't afford.
Make sure you can afford the deal you choose and don’t rush into one that you'll struggle to pay for.
- Don’t just look at the direct debit amount.
The price you pay through Direct Debit each month is usually based on your estimated energy usage over a year. This may not be the actual cost. Make sure you look at the unit rate and standing charge to work out how much you will be charged for your energy usage. You can also see how it differs from what you’re paying now.
How to switch energy?
How long will it take to switch energy?
Most of the UK’s energy suppliers are signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee. This guarantees that the supplier you’re switching to will complete the process and that it will be done within five days.
There’s also a two-week ‘cooling-off’ period, during which you can cancel the switch free of charge.
Do I need to cancel my direct debit when I switch?
There’s no need to get in touch with your old supplier once you’ve made your energy switch. Once it’s been told of your switch, the supplier should send a final bill and close your old account once you’ve paid any outstanding amount.
While there’s no need to cancel your Direct Debit, you can do this through your bank if you want to be more confident you won’t still be charged. Just remember to settle your final bill first.
Will my gas and electricity be interrupted if I switch?
Your gas and electricity won’t be interrupted at any time. Even if your supplier goes out of business and you’re transferred to another supplier, the lights and heating will stay on. Most energy suppliers are signed up to the Energy Switch Guarantee, which requires switching to be reliable and hassle-free. With that in mind, any problems involving the interruption of your supply are extremely unlikely.
Can I switch energy supplier if I owe my current supplier money?
You can switch energy supplier if you’ve been in debt for fewer than 28 days - the money you owe will be added to your final bill. If you’ve been in debt for longer, you probably won’t be able to switch until you’ve settled that debt (unless the supplier’s billed you incorrectly).
If you’re on a prepayment meter, you can switch as long as the debt to your current supplier is less than £500.
I’m moving home. How do I switch gas and electricity?
If you’re moving and you want to take your current deal with you, let your provider know - depending on where you’re moving to, you may be able to take it with you. If not, you’re free to switch away from the default supplier at your new property in the normal way.
One thing to remember to do is take a meter reading on the day you move out, and take another one at the new property when you move in. This will ensure you’re only paying for what you use.
How do I compare energy prices?
You can compare energy prices by providing your postcode and usage details (starting with the postcode entry box at the top of this page). We'll show you deals available in your area along with the estimated savings based on your current usage.
What information do I need to switch energy supplier?
To switch energy supplier, you’ll only need your address. Uswitch will collect your usage data and current supplier from your address details.
Can I switch energy supplier if I rent?
You can usually switch energy supplier if you’re a renter who pays the energy bills. If the landlord pays the energy bills, you’ll need to get their permission.
What if I want to compare gas and electricity prices separately?
If you want to only see gas deals or electricity deals, you can filter available tariffs on our results table.
What happens when I switch?
When you confirm your switch, you’ll get an email from your chosen supplier within a day or two to let you know that it’s going ahead. Once it’s completed you’ll get another email letting you know that you’re officially getting your energy from your new supplier. Your supply won’t be cut off at any point, so you can sit back and relax.
Can I switch to the same energy supplier?
If you don’t want to switch energy supplier, you still might be able to find a cheap gas and electricity deal with Uswitch.
If you haven’t switched energy before, it’s likely you’re on your provider’s standard variable tariff, which is typically the most expensive tariff. You can use Uswitch to compare energy deals from your current provider if you’re happy with the service but want to save on your energy bills.