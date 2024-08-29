Moving house gas and electricity checklist

It can be confusing trying to work out how to take over utilities when moving house. But remembering to notify your current energy supplier when moving house — and finding out who your new gas and electricity provider is — are important steps to ensure you don't overpay on your bills.

Here's a quick list of everything you need to do to make it easy to sort out your gas and electricity when moving home.

Tell your current supplier you're moving and either close the account or transfer it. Find out who the supplier at the new property is. Take final meter readings at the old property and the first one at the new property. Switch energy if you want to do so.

Before the move

How to notify your energy supplier when moving house

Contact your current energy supplier and inform it of your move. You must give it at least 48 hours' notice, but you can notify it well in advance

Check if your current plan has an early exit fee; some suppliers may waive this in the case of a move

Your current supplier may ask if you want to set up with it at your new property — you don’t have to decide right then; you’ll want to compare the best energy deals for your new property before making up your mind

Arrange to have your supplier send your final bill to you at your new address.

Find out who supplies the gas and electricity at the new property

According to our latest energy statistics report, 91.2% of the domestic electricity market is dominated by the 'big six' energy suppliers, so it's likely that your new property will be registered with one of these. If you can't get this info from the current tenants or landlord, you can still find out who your new energy supplier is.

You can find your gas supplier through the gas supplier online service, which can also provide you with your gas meter number.

Alternatively, for gas supplier information, you can call the Meter Number Helpline on 0870 608 1524. (Please note that calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.)

To find out who supplies your electricity, you can call your area's electricity distribution number. The numbers are listed by region below.