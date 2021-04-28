Moving house? Find out who supplies your new property and how to get the best gas and electricity deal.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

When you're moving house, sorting out your bills such as gas and electricity are probably far down your checklist. But remembering to notify your current energy supplier when moving house — and finding out who your new gas and electricity provider is — are important steps to ensure you don't overpay for your bills.

The good news is that these two tasks are not as difficult to check off your list as you might think.

Here's our list of all the things you need to do when you move house, to make it easy to set up gas and electric in your new home.

(If you’ve already moved to your new property and have questions about where to find your meters or about the kind of meters you have, jump down to our Moving house gas and electricity FAQs section!)

Before you move house

How to notify your energy supplier when moving house

Contact your current energy supplier and inform them of your move. You must give them at least 48 hours notice, but you can notify them well in advance of that.

Check if your current plan has an early exit fee; some suppliers may waive this in the case of a move.

Your current supplier may ask if you want to set up with them at your new property — you don’t have to decide right then. (You’ll want to compare the best energy deals for your new property before making up your mind. But hang on, there are a few more steps to do first!)

Arrange to have your supplier send your final bill to you at your new address.

Find out who supplies the gas and electricity at the new property.

If you can't get this info from the current tenants or landlord, you can still find out who your new energy supplier is:

You can find your gas supplier through the gas supplier online service, which can also provide you with your gas meter number.

Alternatively for gas supplier information, you can call the Meter Number Helpline on 0870 608 1524. (Please note that calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.)

To find out who supplies your electricity, you can call your area electricity distribution number. The numbers are listed by region below.

If your region is... ...call this number to find your supplier North Scotland 0345 026 2554 Central and South Scotland 0330 1010 300 North East England & Yorkshire 0800 0111 3332 North West England 0800 195 4141 London, South East England & Eastern England 0800 029 4285 Central Southern England 0345 026 2554 South West England & South Wales 0800 096 3080 East Midlands & West Midlands 0800 096 3080 Merseyside, Cheshire, North Shropshire & North Wales 0330 1010 300

Please note that the cost of calling a phone number depends on the digits it starts with, your phone provider and whether you use a landline or mobile. However, it is now free for mobile users to call 0800 and 0808 numbers.

During the house move

Moving day is a hectic time, but don’t forget to take care of just a few gas and electricity details while you're loading your boxes. You'll be thankful later when getting your new bills in order.

Take a final meter reading on your last day in the property. (View our how-to video on reading your gas and electricity meters.

Inform your supplier of this reading, keeping the readings for your own records to compare against your final bill.

Let the new tenants know who the supplier is, if you have not already. You can always leave a note if you don’t know who the new tenants will be.

After the property move

Now that you've moved into your new property, you're almost done!

Take a meter reading at your new property. Do this as soon as possible, to ensure an accurate first bill.

Contact the supplier for the new property to inform them of your move and to provide your readings. You do not want to be held accountable for any usage that is not yours.

You should be aware that you are responsible for any usage from when you take over the property, not just from your physical move-in date.

not just from your physical move-in date. Your new supplier will usually put you on their Standard tariff to start — this is often their most expensive tariff.

Now that you have the details you need, such as your new postcode, supplier name and plan name, you can ensure you are getting the best deal on your gas and electricity by running an energy price comparison.

If you find a better deal with another energy company through a switch provider such as Uswitch, you do not need to inform the supplier — the switch provider will take care of the entire handover.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

Case study "I was having great difficulty organising to get gas and electric for a home I had recently moved into. I was getting the run around and a lot of unreliable and conflicting information from several energy providers. Then thankfully I phoned Uswitch. What a revelation. If you have a complicated situation with changing over your energy provider to your new home, be smart and don't get the runaround. Just phone Uswitch, they will get it sorted." Amanda, Uswitch customer

Frequently asked questions about moving house and energy suppliers

I'm renting - what do I need to do?

Unless bills are included as part of your tenancy agreement, you will need to set up gas and electricity in your new home. Ask the current tenants, letting agency or landlord which company currently supplies energy to the property, then contact the supplier to have the account put into your name from the date your tenancy starts.

As the new tenant, gas and electric bills will be your responsibility and you have every right to switch supplier to get a cheaper deal. Find out more about renting and switching energy in our guide.

Can I keep my current energy plan when I move home?

If you’re on a fixed contract at your current property and don’t want to pay an exit fee when you move house, you can ask your energy supplier if you’re able to transfer your energy plan to your new house.

As long as your name is on the energy bill at your new address (i.e. the gas and electricity bills are not included in the rent and paid by your landlord) your can simply call your energy supplier at least 48 hours before you move house. Ask them if uou can transfer your energy plan to your new address and they will sort the rest out for you.

However, there are new energy deals being launched all the time, so there might be a cheaper one out there for you. That’s why it’s best to do an energy comparison

What if my new property has a prepayment meter?

first to ensure you’re getting the best possible energy tariff in your new home.

If your new property has a prepayment meter, you'll be required to pay for any gas and electricity usage up front. This "pay-as-you-go" system means that you top up your energy credits using a key or token.

If you want to change to a credit meter, you must contact the supplier. The supplier may require proof of address and/or a credit check. You can find out more about changing from a prepayment meter to a credit meter in our guide.

Most households prefer a credit system over prepayment meters, because there are more billing options available to them. Also, rates for prepayment meters will likely be more expensive.

What if my new property has an Economy 7 meter?

Economy 7 electricity meters offer a two-tier rate system for electricity. That means usage during the day and the night will be charged at a different rate.

The nightly rate is less expensive, so you’ll have to decide if this type of meter is right for your lifestyle. You can still compare energy deals with an Economy 7 meter.

Read more about Economy 7 meters , including how to find your meter type through your supplier.

What if my new property isn’t connected to gas or electricity mains?

If your new property is not connected to the gas or electricity network, you’ll have to request a connection from a gas transporter (GT) or distribution network operator (DNO).

To find one in your area, go to the National Grid website. You will need to let the GT or DNO know who your preferred gas and electricity supplier is.

Alternatively, you can contact your preferred supplier first, and request the connection through them.

There will be a charge for the connection.

How do I take a gas meter reading or electricity meter reading?

If you've never taken a gas or electricity meter reading before, it can seem daunting. But don't worry, we've got a step-by-step video to help you take a meter reading.