As the push towards a more sustainable future accelerates, the rise of the green consumer increases by the year. The growing number of eco-friendly products and services on the market has resulted in more people adopting a socially conscious approach when shopping for groceries, goods, and services.

With this in mind, we’ve highlighted some of the main green consumer questions and statistics impacting the UK today. These offer key insight into the green consumer market as we build towards a net zero future.

1. What percentage of products are sustainable?

Recent green consumer statistics found that sustainable products occupied nearly a fifth (18.5%) of the consumer packaged goods (CPG) market in 2023. This represents a rise of 1.2% from 2022 (17.3%) and a climb of 4.8% from 2015 (13.7%).

The percentage of the overall CPG market occupied by sustainable products (2015-23)