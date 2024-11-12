20 key UK green energy statistics

As we aim for a net zero future, the topic of green energy becomes more prominent by the year. Whether it’s government plans to reduce carbon emissions or home renovations designed to lower your own footprint, green energy is playing an increasingly important part in all our lives.

This guide will highlight some of the key green energy affecting the UK today. Each one of our stats will offer key insight into the steps being taken as we move towards a more sustainable future.

1. How much of the UK's energy is green energy?

The UK’s overall green energy production reached 135 terawatt hours (TWh) in 2023, accounting for 47.3% of overall energy production. This was a 6.2% increase from 2022 (41.6%) and the highest figure on record.

By comparison, fossil fuels accounted for just over a third (36.4%) of overall energy production in 2023 – 10% less than green energy and the lowest figure on record.

Q4 2023 also marked the first time that green energy accounted for more than half of all energy production for a single quarter. With an overall share of 51.5%, this represented a 6.2% rise from the same quarter in 2022.

2. How much of the UK’s energy is generated by offshore wind?

Offshore wind-generated energy in the UK reached a record high of 49.5TWh in 2023. This accounted for just under a fifth (17.3%) of overall energy production in the UK – the highest percentage of any individual green energy source.

In Q4 2023, offshore wind accounted for more than a fifth of the UK’s energy production, at 20.9%. This was a 2.1% rise from the same period in 2022, marking the first quarter that an individual green energy source accounted for more than a fifth of UK energy production.

The green energy sources with the highest percentage of overall UK energy production (Q4 2022 to Q4 2023)