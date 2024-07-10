Is this a good time to switch my energy deal?

Potentially, yes. Wholesale energy prices are high due to the conflict in the Middle East, which means the price cap increased by 13% in July and will stay high for the rest of the year, with an increase of 4% due to come into effect in October. Fixed deals do currently offer savings, but it's also worth locking one in now to protect yourself from higher prices for at least 12 months.

When is the best time to switch my energy deal?

As a rule of thumb, you should make sure you’re switching energy as a matter of habit every 12-18 months, or whenever the deal you’re currently on (if you’re on a fixed tariff) comes to an end. If you come off a fixed tariff and you don’t sign up to a new deal yourself, you will probably be rolled onto your supplier’s standard variable tariff, which tends to be the most expensive they offer. Fixed deals are usually cheaper.

To avoid incurring higher standard variable tariff costs, keep an eye on the calendar and make sure you know when you’re eligible to switch to a new deal according to the terms of the one you’re currently on.

When is the best time of year to switch energy?

As far as the calendar year is concerned, the best time to switch your energy will be before the colder winter months start around October. When the days get shorter and the sun begins setting earlier, you’ll be using more gas and electricity than usual for the lights and heating to help stave off the colder temperatures. Making sure you switch to a cheaper deal before winter should therefore help you spend less on your energy at a time when you’ll be using more of it.

When is the best time in my contract to switch energy?

The best time within your contract to switch your energy deal is when you no longer have to pay early exit fees. The amount of time it takes to switch suppliers varies, and you could inadvertently end up paying a few days' or weeks’ worth of standard variable tariff fees. However, the Energy Switch Guarantee, which most suppliers are signed up to, states that switches should take place within five working days. Customers are entitled to switch to a new deal or supplier from 49 days before the end of their contract, with Ofgem stating that exit fees should not be applicable to switches from a fixed-term tariff within that window.

You can keep track of these dates yourself, but suppliers (or price comparison websites, if that’s how you switched) should be alerting you in writing so you don’t need to.

Switching before prices go up

It used to be the case that a price rise would take customers by surprise, with one supplier suddenly putting prices up, and then other suppliers following suit. Now, though, there’s much more warning because of the Ofgem price cap. If the cap goes up, suppliers will put their prices up, which will hit customers on standard variable tariffs.

With the Middle East conflict causing uncertainty, it's important to take notice of what the industry experts are predicting might happen over the next few months and consider taking the opportunity to switch your energy deal before prices go up if you’re not already on one.

Switching because of life events

There are various life changes and developments that could be catalysts for you to change your energy deal for the better. You could switch your energy when you move house, for example. Your energy usage might well change if you have more or fewer rooms; or you might find that your usual energy supplier is not the cheapest in the area you now live in.

Alternatively, if you have children who have left to go to university or moved out permanently, you’ll see your energy usage decrease, which will mean that you may be paying more than you need to. It’s always worth seeing whether your changed circumstances mean that you can save money on your energy. Uswitch makes it as easy as possible for you to do so.