Running a business requires a vast amount of time and dedication. With so many decisions to be made, the prospect of looking for a better deal on your commercial electricity can be daunting.

Business electricity explained

No matter the size of the business or the sector it's in, most companies use a considerable amount of electricity. As a result, it is often possible to negotiate with energy suppliers to get better business electricity rates.

However, finding the best business electricity prices can take time and expertise, so most companies — large and small — use an agent specialising in energy negotiation.

How business electricity tariffs work

Nearly all tariffs have two charges: the unit rate and the daily standing charge. Comparing these charges can help you figure out the cheapest rate. Read the guide: Compare business energy prices per kWh.

Unit rate: The unit rate is the cost per kWh — essentially the cost of each unit of electricity.

Daily standing charge: This is a charge to businesses to help with the maintenance of the National Grid and to cover the cost of delivering power to your business.

Once you understand the two main charges to expect, it's easier to compare business electricity prices. Follow these steps to help you find a cheap business electricity tariff to suit your needs:

1. The total cost is key

The unit rate might be cheaper with one supplier but what about the standing charges? Compare the overall annual cost of your bill when getting quotes.

2. Consider future energy usage

If you anticipate your business electricity usage will increase further into your contract term, a deal with a cheaper unit rate might be better for you even if the standing rate charge isn't the best on the market.

3. Make a note of your contract expiry

Your contract could rollover if you fail to formally terminate it. The rollover contract will likely be far more expensive than your current electricity tariff.

4. Take advantage of the renewal window

The renewal window is up to six months before your business energy contract ends, and is the period you're allowed to compare and switch energy deals.

5. Consider dual fuel tariffs

Many suppliers offer a cheaper deal if you decide to buy electricity and gas from them together. However, this isn't always the case. It's worth getting three separate quotes from each supplier to help you compare.

6. Fix your contract term for longer

If you think prices will rise, having a longer agreement in place could save you farther down the road. Consider what kind of flexibility your business will need before committing though. See our guide to: variable business energy rates.

7. Use an energy broker

How to run a business electricity comparison

While you can compare business electricity rates with UswitchforBusiness, the process isn't the same as comparing residential electricity.

When comparing electricity for your home you can simply go to Uswitch, enter your postcode and compare quotes from a range of suppliers available in your area - the whole process is managed online.

It's not possible to compare business electricity suppliers online in the same way. Each business has bespoke requirements and suppliers have their own set of terms and conditions for each type of business they work with and for each region.

In order to compare business and commercial electricity rates you would need to call up each supplier and let them know about your business energy requirements and take quotes from each one.

This is why you may want to use an energy broker to help you find and switch your commercial electricity. UswitchforBusiness is an energy broker experienced in switching gas and electricity specifically for businesses. Simply submit some basic information online and we’ll compare business electricity tariffs on your behalf. We’ll then contact you to discuss the best options for your business and then handle the rest of the switch for you.

You can find out more about how to compare business energy brokers in our guide.

What are commercial electricity rates based on?

Many different factors can affect your business electricity rates. The price you are quoted from commercial electricity suppliers can be based on considerations including, but not limited to:

Electricity usage and business size

If you're a small company, then you may not use a lot of energy. Commercial electricity suppliers will also want to know how often you use your energy, at what times and what periods of the year you're likely to be using it the most. If you run a large business read this guide to find out more about your electricity supply options. Compare large business energy plans. How many locations you have

Do you run your business from just one location? If not, you may need to consider to install a multi-site meter for your business. A multi-site meter can help save time and money by putting all of your locations on the same electricity tariff. Business credit score

Your company's credit score is key to giving you access to the best possible deals. Business electricity suppliers are far less likely to give you a cheap quote if you have a history of bad credit or have missed debt repayments in the past. Your contract length

Longer contracts with business electricity suppliers tend to offer better savings. If you decide to get a fixed rate plan for a couple of years and you anticipate that electricity prices will rise, you will probably save your company some money. However, it's important to put your business's needs first. For example, if your business requires the flexibility to switch energy tariffs in the future — you’re planning to move office locations, for example — then a long term contract may not be the best option for you. Your dual fuel options

Does your business also require a new gas supplier? Consider asking prospective commercial electricity suppliers if they can provide your business with gas as well as electricity. They might offer you a discount for taking out both options with them. Be sure to compare the market though. You may find it cheaper to get your electricity and gas through separate business energy suppliers. The wholesale market

Business electricity prices are impacted by the daily activities on the global wholesale market. Natural disasters, weather changes, global energy demands and conflicts can all cause prices on the wholesale market to fluctuate. Business electricity suppliers will almost always pass any price rises on the wholesale market over to their customers. Installation costs

Are you downgrading or upgrading your energy needs? Do you need a new meter installed? You'll need to find out what the business electricity supplier charges for any extra work involved in the switch. More importantly, you'll want to find out what commitments they demand of you for doing any installation work for 'free'. For example, you may be forced to commit to a longer contract or to pay for a meter to be removed if they carry out the work for free. In most cases, similar to residential energy, the suppliers simply do the switch without any extra work. The location of your business Business electricity rates fluctuate across the country and vary according to each region. If your business location is flexible then you may want to consider how your business electricity quotes are impacted if you’re based elsewhere.

