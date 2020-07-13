Many people stick with the same account their parents opened for them when they were a child, but the 7-day Switch Guarantee changes all that. According to The Current Account Switch Service , 6 million current accounts have been switched since the service was introduced in 2013.

Compare current accounts from different providers and find a bank that works for you.

The 'big four' of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and The Royal Bank of Scotland Group dominated the current account market for years. The Current Account Switch Guarantee was introduced by the government to not only makes it simpler for consumers to switch current accounts, but also increases competition between the banks. It's supposed to provide a simple, reliable and stress-free way to make that current account switch.

Competition had been lacking in the current account market. So now consumers have a wider choice, as the banks do their best to retain old customers while creating incentives for new ones.

Why take advantage of the current account switch service?

Depending on your needs and financial circumstances, there will be a number of different reasons you may choose to switch bank accounts.

Making the switch allows you to take advantage of the best interest rates, and rewards.

In the past it might have been a complicated process to change bank accounts, but the process has become simple and worthwhile.

To encourage consumers to switch, banks offer many incentives encouraging people to consider their accounts, including competitive introductory interest rates. Depending on how much you deposit into your account each month, will help you decide, which account is right for you.

How does the 7-day current account switch work?

The Current Account Switch Guarantee means, when you take advantage of the current account switch service, your new bank will switch your payments and transfer your balance. Your old bank, will then close your account for you.

This all should take place within 7 days, known as the 7-day switch.

Virtually every current account provider, including all the banks owned by the big four, have signed up to the new switching system.

The Current Account Switch Service states that more than 40 banks and building societies are already part of the service. This means that wherever you move your custom, both current account providers will be ready.

When you go to open up a new current account that you wish to switch to, you’ll just need your current bank details.