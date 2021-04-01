E.ON recently announced a price rise of around 9% for customers on its standard variable tariff. The price rise came into effect on 1 April 2021.

E.ON price rise in 2021

Like most energy suppliers in the UK, E.ON's energy prices are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap. The cap sets the maximum price suppliers can charge for average usage on their standard variable or default tariffs. These are typically the most expensive type of energy plan.

Energy regulator Ofgem announced an increase to its price cap level in February 2021, to come into effect from April 2021. The new maximum rate that supplier can charge for average dual fuel usage changed to £1,138 per year.

In reaction to the price cap announcement, E.ON announced a 9% price rise on its standard variable tariff (E.ON Energy Plan), to come into effect from April 2021. This means the average customer on the E.ON Energy Plan will now pay £1,138 per year - an average annual price rise of £96.

The price rise only affects customers on E.ON's standard variable tariff (E.ON Energy Plan). If you have a fixed energy deal from E.ON or any other energy supplier, the price you pay per unit of energy will remain fixed until the plan ends. Once it ends your supplier will automatically place you onto its standard variable tariff if you don't switch to another fixed deal.

Previous changes to E.ON Energy prices

In August 2020, E.ON announced it would be reducing the average cost of its standard variable tariffs by 7% in line with Ofgem's revised energy price cap.

The price of the supplier's standard variable tariff dropped by an average of £84, bringing the average customer's bill to £1,042. The price change came into effect in October 2020.

In February 2020, E.ON reduced the average price of its standard variable rate tariffs by £16 — about 1% – also due to a cut in the price cap level.

E.ON previously tracked the price cap rate by lowering the average price of its standard variable rate tariffs by £77 for around 1.8 million dual fuel customers, effective 1 October 2019.

The big six supplier also lowered its costs in reaction to the energy price cap decrease announced on 7 August 2019.

These price decreases followed months of price rises from E.ON:

In August 2018, E.ON raised its prices by an average of 4.8%, around a £55 increase for dual fuel customers

In April 2018, E.ON removed the discounts it offered some of its customers as well as increasing standing charges for those paying by cheque or cash quarterly.

Do I need to do anything about the E.ON price rise?

All customers on a standard variable tariff from E.ON were affected by the price rise from April. If this affects you, you can shop around and switch to a better deal before the price rise comes into effect.

If you've never switched before, read our step-by-step guide to energy switching.

If you are on E.ON's standard plan (E.ON Energy Plan), then you should consider switching to its cheapest fixed plan or look to switch to a new supplier.

If you're already on a fixed plan from E.ON, your rates will stay the same for the remainder of the contract. But remember that you'll automatically be rolled onto a standard variable tariff when your fixed deal ends, which is likely to mean an increase to your energy bills. You can switch to a cheaper deal around 49 days before your plan ends without having to pay an exit fee.

Which energy suppliers have changed their prices in 2021?

Following the price cap review in February 2021, many energy suppliers raised their prices in line with the new cap level.

Will there be another E.ON price rise in 2021?

The energy price cap is reviewed twice per year, in February and August (to come into force in April and October). Prices have already risen by an average of £96 in April and will likely remain fixed until the review in August. However it's yet to be seen whether there will be another energy price rise announced in August, or whether the price cap will drop.

Remember that fixed tariffs are likely to offer better value than a variable tariff. If you are on a standard variable tariff with E.ON then now is a good time to compare the energy market and run an energy price comparison and see how much you can save on your household bills in 2021.