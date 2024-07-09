What is the cheapest standing charge for electricity in the UK?

When looking at energy prices by region, the cheapest energy standing charge for electricity in the UK can be found in London, where customers pay 44.83p per day.

It's important to remember that suppliers charge slightly different standing charges, though. This depends on their tariffs and how much the price cap will allow them to.

Why are standing charges so high?

The reason that standing charges are so high is because of the high wholesale energy prices that are still affecting the UK energy market. A standing charge helps pay for the miscellaneous costs of your home using energy, which currently costs more than it used to. It also partly covers the costs of suppliers which have gone bust. Around 50 have gone out of business in the past couple of years, so that's another reason standing charges have gone up.

The increase in standing charge costs is frustrating for customers. When the standing charge is high, it disproportionately affects lower energy users compared to higher users. This is because you can reduce your energy usage to try and save money, you will have to pay your daily standing charge even if you use no energy at all.

Is anything being done about high standing charges?

In recognition of high standing charges and their effect on customers, Ofgem has recently conducted a review into high standing charges and launched a consultation into the introduction of low or no standing charge tariffs.

These tariffs could be beneficial for low consumption households, but they should be considered carefully as they may come with higher unit rates to cover the cost of the lower standing charge.

Which energy tariffs don’t have standing charges?

As mentioned above, all energy plans have standing charges, but a few have them set at £0. If you select a plan with a £0 standing charge, you won’t be paying a standing charge, but you will still see it listed on your bill.

Should I switch to a tariff with no standing charges?

It really depends on your personal circumstances and the availability of the tariffs in the first place. In most cases it makes sense to go for an energy plan with paid standing charges as there is a greater amount of choice and they're usually cheaper than plans that don't have standing charges.

Generally speaking, the way it works is that if you select a plan with high standing charges you are likely to be paying less per unit of energy. If you pay no standing charges, your energy is likely to be pricier.

If you have a property that is uninhabited for a large part of the year, then it is worth considering a plan with standing charges set at £0 - for example, if you have a garage which is separate to your home or a flat which is only used a couple of months a year.

There may be deals with no standing charges available with Uswitch. Click below to see energy deals that are currently available - even if there aren't any no standing charge tariffs on the market, you may still be able to make significant savings.