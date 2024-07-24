How to move your gas or electricity meter

Why would I need to move my gas or electricity meter?

The most likely reason you’d need to move a gas meter is if you’re undertaking building work or extending your home, which might involve knocking down a wall that the meter is attached to or removing the cupboard it sits in. The same applies to electricity meters.

You might also consider moving your meter if you’re finding it difficult to read or access in its current position. Due to the level of work and cost involved in moving a meter, it wouldn’t necessarily be worth moving it on a whim.

Can I move my meter myself?

You cannot move your meter yourself. Not only is it dangerous (for instance, the gas supply would need to be turned off throughout the process in case of accidents), but it’s illegal for anyone but a licensed professional to change the position of a meter.

Who can move my meter?

This depends on where you want to move your meter to. Small positional changes (roughly within 1 metre of the original location) can usually be done by your energy supplier. The key requirement is that no additional building work – such as drilling holes through walls or digging holes to excavate cables or gas pipes – is required. The following suppliers provide information on their websites:

If your supplier isn’t listed, you’ll need to contact it directly.

If you wish to move the meter further, then you’ll also need the services of the company that physically delivers your energy to your premises: either your local electricity distribution network operator (DNO) or gas transporter.

Identify your regional electricity network operator

To move your electricity meter more than one metre, you’ll need to follow this procedure:

Check with your energy supplier in case it’s able to move the supply without requiring any excavating or other building work. If it can’t, contact your regional electricity distribution network operator to move the supply – the main cable and fuse delivering electricity into your home – to its new location. Ask your energy supplier to move the electric meter and any cables. You may also need to employ a qualified electrician to complete the connection by reconnecting your meter to the isolator and/or customer unit/fuse box if your supplier is unable to do so.