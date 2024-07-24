How to move your gas or electricity meter
Why would I need to move my gas or electricity meter?
The most likely reason you’d need to move a gas meter is if you’re undertaking building work or extending your home, which might involve knocking down a wall that the meter is attached to or removing the cupboard it sits in. The same applies to electricity meters.
You might also consider moving your meter if you’re finding it difficult to read or access in its current position. Due to the level of work and cost involved in moving a meter, it wouldn’t necessarily be worth moving it on a whim.
Can I move my meter myself?
You cannot move your meter yourself. Not only is it dangerous (for instance, the gas supply would need to be turned off throughout the process in case of accidents), but it’s illegal for anyone but a licensed professional to change the position of a meter.
Who can move my meter?
This depends on where you want to move your meter to. Small positional changes (roughly within 1 metre of the original location) can usually be done by your energy supplier. The key requirement is that no additional building work – such as drilling holes through walls or digging holes to excavate cables or gas pipes – is required. The following suppliers provide information on their websites:
If your supplier isn’t listed, you’ll need to contact it directly.
If you wish to move the meter further, then you’ll also need the services of the company that physically delivers your energy to your premises: either your local electricity distribution network operator (DNO) or gas transporter.
Identify your regional electricity network operator
To move your electricity meter more than one metre, you’ll need to follow this procedure:
- Check with your energy supplier in case it’s able to move the supply without requiring any excavating or other building work.
- If it can’t, contact your regional electricity distribution network operator to move the supply – the main cable and fuse delivering electricity into your home – to its new location.
- Ask your energy supplier to move the electric meter and any cables.
- You may also need to employ a qualified electrician to complete the connection by reconnecting your meter to the isolator and/or customer unit/fuse box if your supplier is unable to do so.
Visit the Energy Networks Association website where you can input your postcode to find out who your regional DNO is. In most cases it’ll be one of the following, but use the ENA’s tool to confirm:
|Region
|Electricity distribution operator
|Website for meter moving
|Northern Scotland
|Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN)
|Existing electricity connections services
|Southern Scotland
|SP Energy Networks
|Online application form
|North-East England
|Northern Powergrid
|Moving connections
|North-West England
|SP Electricity North West
|Moving your electricity supply
|Cheshire, Merseyside and North Wales
|SP Energy Networks
|Online application form
|South-West England, the Midlands and South Wales
|National Grid
|Move my electricity supply (service alterations)
|Southern England
|Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN)
|Existing electricity connections services
|London, South-East England and East Anglia
|UK Power Networks
|Moving your electricity supply
How can I find my gas transporter or gas network operator?
To move your gas meter more than a metre, your local gas network operator (also known as a gas transporter) will need to do the work. Enter your postcode on the Find my Gas Distribution Network website to identify them. Once done, use the links below to access their websites offering gas meter moving services.
|Region
|Gas transporter
|Website for meter moving
|Scotland
|SGN
|Alter your gas connection
|Northern England
|Northern Gas Networks
|Alterations – move your meter or gas pipe
|North-West England, Midlands, London and East Anglia
|Cadent
|Gas alterations
|South and South-East England
|SGN
|Alter your gas connection
|Wales and South-West England
|Wales & West Utilities
|Make changes
How long does it take to move a meter?
The actual process of moving the meter shouldn’t take more than a few hours, depending on the difficulty of the operation in terms of where the meter is currently located and where it’s being moved to. However, from application to completion, the process could take several weeks, so it’s best to get it started as soon as you know the date you need the work completed by.
What if my meter is a smart meter?
It doesn’t matter whether your meter is a traditional meter or a smart meter; any type of meter can be moved. Although a smart meter presents the information about your usage and spend on a smart display and uses its network connection to send that information to your supplier, it still uses (more or less) traditional meters. The meters can be moved if you’re not happy with their current positioning.
If you’re just about to have a smart meter installed, the meters will be placed where your current meters are, but the installer should ask if you’re happy with having them there. This can be a good opportunity to have them placed elsewhere if you want.
How much will it cost to move my gas or electric meter?
It depends on which meter you wish to move, where you live, who your supplier is and what work is required. If it’s a small positional change, some suppliers (such as Octopus) will do the work for free, while others will charge a relatively small fee (£80 in the case of EDF Energy, around £160 for So Energy customers, for example) to do the work.
However, if the work is likely to involve your electricity distribution network operator (DNO) or gas transporter, then the cost will be in the hundreds of pounds – or even thousands if any extensive building work is required, such as excavating cables or pipes.
How much to move my electric meter?
Each regional electricity DNO provides its own set of figures and estimates – note, the exact cost will depend on your individual circumstances and what work is required:
All prices include VAT and were correct as of August 2026.
How much to move a gas meter?
Again, prices vary depending on your gas operator and the work you require:
How else can I keep costs down?
You can always keep costs down by comparing energy on Uswitch. A new deal could, potentially, not only save you money on your general energy costs but also allow you to get a cheaper quote for having your gas or electricity meter moved. Click below to get started,
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FAQs
Who pays to move a gas meter?
In most cases where you request a meter to be moved – as opposed to when a network company initiates the move for its own operational or safety reasons – then you will pay the cost of moving the meter. That applies to both gas and electric meters.
There are some exceptions – if you’re on the Priority Services Register and need to move a prepayment meter because you can't access it, the supplier should move it free of charge. Octopus customers may also be able to move their meters for free if it’s a very short distance with no complicated work required.
Do I need my landlord’s permission to move a meter?
In most cases, yes, you will need their permission. Check your tenancy agreement, but relocating a meter usually involves physical alterations to the property, which are typically prohibited. This applies even if you pay the energy bills in your rented property. Note, even if they grant permission, unless your landlord wants the meter moved as part of a renovation or other improvement, you will almost certainly be expected to pay the cost.