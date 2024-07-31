Priority Services Register for vulnerable energy customers
What is the Priority Services Register?
The Priority Services Register (PSR) is a free and voluntary system that your energy supplier uses to ensure the correct support is given to its most vulnerable customers.
It is a system designed and overseen by Ofgem to ensure that individuals with special requirements can access additional support from their energy supplier as and when required.
This support varies by supplier and by an individual’s circumstances, but can include:
- Large-format or Braille bills
- Advance notice of service interruption
- Priority in a power cut
- Quarterly meter readings.
Who is eligible for the Priority Services Register?
Ofgem made changes to broaden the Register's eligibility to ensure that people are considered based on their circumstances — not just a list of characteristics.
Previously, only aspects like age and disability were considered. Now, though, customers simply need to identify themselves to the supplier, who will then assess their circumstances and offer appropriate available services to suit them.
This is good news as more consumers will get the assistance they need, but it means there is not a definitive set of rules to check your eligibility against.
However, generally, you could be eligible for the Priority Services Register if:
- You need to be supported in a particular way
- You would struggle to maintain your well-being if you lost your energy supply for any amount of time
- You’re of pensionable age
- You are disabled
- You are chronically ill or have a long-term medical condition
- You have hearing or visual impairment or other communication needs
- You have children under the age of five living with you
- You have a mental health condition that causes you difficulty in understanding your bill
- You cannot top up your prepayment meter due to injury
- You temporarily need extra support due to extenuating circumstances.
What help do suppliers provide for Priority Services Register customers?
This will vary based on your needs and your supplier. We’ve collected information from some of the bigger suppliers, so you can get an idea what your supplier might offer to you.
British Gas
British Gas's Priority Services Register services include:
- Supply Interruption Warnings to let you know when you might be without power
- Free annual gas safety checks if you meet certain conditions
- Large print, Braille, CD or quarterly call communication options
- Password and nominee schemes so you can easily identify visitors from British Gas
- Moving your meters if you can't reach them
- Quarterly meter readings.
EDF
EDF Energy's Priority Services Register services include:
- Alternative billing formats for those with visual impairments
- Free gas safety checks
- Bill nominee scheme so you can let a family member handle your account management
- Password scheme so you can easily identify visitors from EDF Energy
- Regular meter readings.
E.ON Next
E.ON Next's Priority Services Register services include:
- Arrangement for your bills to a family member or carer who is looking after your account
- Large-print or Braille bills
- Free annual gas safety check for your meter and appliances
- Minicom or textphone facilities to allow for easy communication
- Priority reconnection if an energy supply is interrupted
- Advance notice if the supply has to be stopped
- Free movement of a prepayment meter if it's in a difficult place to reach
- Password security on your account to identify that a call or visitor is genuinely from E.ON Next
- Free quarterly meter readings for those who have difficulty getting to their meters.
Octopus Energy
Octopus Energy's Priority Services Register services include:
- Allowing you to nominate someone else to manage your account for you
- Installing a free smart meter
- Installing a smart prepayment meter
- Allowing you to set a pass phrase to help identify their representatives
- Help reading your statements and bills
- Free gas safety checks if you meet certain criteria.
OVO Energy
OVO Energy's priority services register services include:
Quarterly meter readings
Free prepayment meter relocation to enable easier access
Alternative format statements including audio, large print, Braille, and black and white
Free annual gas safety checks
Duplicate communication to be sent to a nominated third party
Provision of passwords for home visitors
Longer notice period of planned supply interruption.
ScottishPower
ScottishPower's priority services register services include:
- Free annual gas safety check by a fully qualified engineer on request
- Password service to authenticate anyone visiting the customer's home on behalf of ScottishPower
- Alternative format bills including large format, Braille, compact disc and audio cassette
- Nominate a friend or relative to receive bills with the Protected Service Scheme and help ensure they get paid on time.
How do I sign up to the Priority Services Register?
If you would like to have access to additional services from your energy supplier, you simply need to sign up to the Priority Services Register through your current supplier. You can also ask your supplier to forward your details to your network operator if you're dependent on a consistent energy supply for medical reasons.
How do I know if I'm on the Priority Services Register?
To find out if you're on the Priority Services Register, get in touch with your supplier and ask it to confirm. If you're not on the Register, you can ask to be added to it.
Can I switch supplier if I’m on the Priority Services Register?
Yes. You simply need to notify your new supplier that you are a vulnerable customer, and they will share their available services with you.
What other help am I eligible for?
If you're eligible for the Priority Services scheme, it's likely you'll also qualify for government initiatives to help with the cost of your energy bill. Use our interactive tool below to find out what you could be eligible for: