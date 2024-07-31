What is the Priority Services Register?

The Priority Services Register (PSR) is a free and voluntary system that your energy supplier uses to ensure the correct support is given to its most vulnerable customers.

It is a system designed and overseen by Ofgem to ensure that individuals with special requirements can access additional support from their energy supplier as and when required.

This support varies by supplier and by an individual’s circumstances, but can include:

Large-format or Braille bills

Advance notice of service interruption

Priority in a power cut

Quarterly meter readings.

Who is eligible for the Priority Services Register?

Ofgem made changes to broaden the Register's eligibility to ensure that people are considered based on their circumstances — not just a list of characteristics.

Previously, only aspects like age and disability were considered. Now, though, customers simply need to identify themselves to the supplier, who will then assess their circumstances and offer appropriate available services to suit them.

This is good news as more consumers will get the assistance they need, but it means there is not a definitive set of rules to check your eligibility against.

However, generally, you could be eligible for the Priority Services Register if: