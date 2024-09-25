Are dishwashers more efficient than handwashing?

Unfortunately, there's no absolute proof as to whether hand-washing your dishes or using a dishwasher is more energy-efficient, in terms of either the amount of water or electricity used.

A modern dishwasher will usually be more efficient than hand-washing, both in terms of energy used (because the water heats up more quickly) and the amount of water used. However, if you have an older model or you wash half-loads rather than full loads, hand-washing may be the more efficient method.

There's plenty you can do to make sure you're using less energy whichever way you choose to do the dishes. Read on for tips to help you save energy whether you wash your dishes by hand or use a machine and to find out more about picking an energy-efficient dishwasher.

How much does it cost to run a dishwasher?

It's important to work out how much it's costing you to run your dishwasher so you can make as informed a choice as possible about which way to wash your dishes.

The average dishwasher costs about 62p per week to use, which works out at £32.15 per year. The amount it costs for you to run the tap depends on your water company and how long you're running the tap for, but it's a fairly safe bet that you'd spend more than the dishwasher would cost over the year.

Tips for energy-efficient dishwasher usage

When you choose to run your dishwasher, there are a few simple things you can do to make sure it uses less water and power.

Use the economy or eco programme. Every modern dishwasher has a special energy-efficiency setting that uses less power to heat the water by heating the water more slowly over a longer cycle

Wait until your dishwasher is full before putting it on. Washing a half load of dishes simply wastes half the energy produced by your dishwasher

Don't pre-wash. It isn't necessary and wastes water. Just scrape food into the bin.

Tips for energy-efficient washing up by hand

If you don't have a dishwasher, or just prefer hand washing, here are some tips to make sure you are as energy-efficient as possible:

Always pre-soak all heavily soiled dishes in a bowl. Don't worry about rinsing them under the tap before you start your washing-up

Always wash your dishes in a bowl rather than under a running tap. A bowl will keep the warm water together without requiring you to constantly waste hot water

Use a second bowl for rinsing. Again, don't rinse dishes under a running tap. This is another easy way to save both water and energy for heating

Should I replace my existing dishwasher?

Like most household appliances, there's a huge difference between older and new models, both in terms of their energy efficiency and how much water they use.

Modern dishwashers, like modern washing machines, are cold-fill only, which makes them far more energy-efficient than older models.

If you have an older machine that takes in hot water, it may well be time to update it. While the upfront cost may be substantial it's likely to save you a lot more money in the long run on heating costs.

How to choose an energy-efficient dishwasher

The more energy-efficient a dishwasher, the more expensive it tends to be due to the extra features, but the upfront cost can be offset over time by the savings you make in running the machine. So check the energy efficiency label before you buy for:

The energy rating - this will provide the quickest insight into the energy efficiency of the machine. An A-rated machine will be the most energy-efficient and the cheapest to run

Energy use - this is measured in kWh. The lower the number, the less energy it will use and the less money you'll spend running it

Water consumption - this will show you how much water you can expect to use each time you run the dishwasher.

Also consider its size. Dishwashers come in many sizes, so it makes sense to choose the size that best suits your needs. Full-sized dishwashers are the most energy- and water-efficient, and this will be reflected in their energy rating, but this efficiency is based on filling the machine.

For a single person, this may not be practical and a compact or slimline dishwasher may be more appropriate. Your choice will also depend, of course, on the size of your kitchen and the space you have available.

What are some other ways to save on washing?

It's not just washing dishes that takes up energy, there are plenty of other appliances in the kitchen and laundry room that do the same thing.