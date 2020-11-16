What is Net Zero?

If every driver switched to an EV rather than a petrol or diesel model, this would have a huge impact on emissions, which would be reduced by 80%. Net zero would be a significant step closer - that would be 12% of our total energy-related emissions.

If three-quarters of drivers switched to an EV, we could reduce the emissions related to driving to 27 mt . That’s 9% of our total emissions.

If half of drivers decided to swap their petrol or diesel car for an EV, our driving-related emissions could be reduced to 45 mt . That’s 5% of our total emissions.

If just a quarter of drivers took the plunge on an EV model, we could reduce the emissions related to driving to 62 mt . That’s 1% of our total emissions.

If we carry on driving petrol and diesel cars as we currently do, we won’t hit our net zero target by 2050.