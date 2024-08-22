Is it time to fix your energy deal?

What's happening with energy prices?

Energy prices are currently unstable due to the war in the Middle East. They're higher than at the beginning of the year, with the July 2026 price cap increasing by 13%.

The next energy price cap covers the period between 1 October and 31 December. It will be announced on 26 August and is currently predicted to be another increase of about 3.7%.

So should I fix my deal?

Yes. There are savings to be had with fixed deals, but these could disappear at any moment depending on what happens in the Middle East. An additional benefit will be that locking in a fix now will protect you for at least 12 months through the highest usage period in winter.

If you decide to do nothing, your prices will increase, assuming the price cap does go up in October. Although Middle East peace talks are ongoing, prices are likely to remain around this level going into 2027, rather than coming down.

You can see our advice based on different situations below.