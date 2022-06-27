Is it time to fix your energy deal?

As a result of various factors, wholesale energy prices rocketed last autumn and haven’t yet lowered significantly. This had a knock-on effect for the price cap, which was raised in April 2022 to £1,971 per year for a medium use average-sized household paying by Direct Debit.

However, Cornwall Insight is predicting that the price cap will rise again in October to £2,980, and then potentially to £3,003 per year from January 2023 before falling to £2,758 in April 2023.

With these figures in mind, it may now be worth locking in a fix if you want to be sure about the amount you could pay.

It’s worth considering the deal options that are available, though. It’s likely that the only attractive deals will be offered by suppliers to existing customers who are on their standard variable tariff (which is the vast majority of people now).

Find out if fixing your energy is an option with the Uswitch Quick Checker