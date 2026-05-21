Does this mean the predicted price cap would be lower?

Remember that the reported price cap figure (e.g. the current figure of £1,641) is just an illustrative example to show what an "average use" home spends annually on its energy. If Ofgem uses a lower consumption figure, then it will look like the price cap hasn't risen by the expected 13%, because the average usage figure will be lower. But this isn't the case - the price cap rates are likely to still go up by the expected amount.

If Ofgem uses the current TDCVs, the illustrative example price cap figure would be around the level currently predicted of around £1,850. But if Ofgem uses the revised TDCVs, it will be using an illustrative example that represents a household using less energy, which would be more around the level of £1,660.

The price cap doesn’t represent a cap on a total bill - only on unit rates and standing charges. So if you use more than the average consumption, you’ll pay more - if you use less, you’ll pay less.

What does this mean for customers?

These revised TDCVs haven't been confirmed yet, and there's no guarantee that they'll be in place for the July price cap. Additionally, while they might be revised, they might not be revised to the same level as Ofgem has proposed.

It's important not to be lulled into a false sense of security if it looks like the price cap won't increase as much as it's currently predicted to. Whatever the price cap is set at, it doesn’t represent a cap on a total bill - only on unit rates and standing charges. So if you use more than the average consumption, you’ll pay more than the average figure - if you use less, you’ll pay less.

If you’re on a standard variable energy tariff, the cost of your unit rates and standing charges is still likely to increase from 1 July. You can take action to avoid that by fixing your deal, which will also protect you from high prices for the rest of the year and beyond.