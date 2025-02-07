The government has set out plans to force private landlords to improve the minimum energy efficiency ratings of their homes in the next five years.

The plans, which have been put out for consultation, will see landlords required to ensure their homes meet the Energy Performance Certificate rating of “C”. The current requirement is for homes to be rated a minimum of “E”, with the scale running from “G” as the least efficient to “A” as the most efficient.

These proposals follow similar plans under Rishi Sunak’s government for landlords to bring their homes up to a “C” rating by 2028, but those were scrapped along with other green policies in 2023.

How do energy-efficient homes benefit residents?

Fundamentally, an energy-efficient home helps to ensure lower energy bills because less energy is required to heat them, and residents therefore do not have to spend as much to do so. The government says these plans could save renters an average of £240 per year on their bills.

How will landlords make homes more energy-efficient?

Landlords will be given a range of options when it comes to upgrading their homes. The measures available will include insulation, double glazing, solar panels and heat pumps. The government is proposing that landlords will not be required to spend more than £15,000 on improvements, with a potential cap of £10,000 if rents are lower or homes are in a lower council tax band.