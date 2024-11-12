How much do heat pumps cost?

For a three-bedroom semi-detached house, the typical cost of installing an air source heat pump rises to between £4,200 and £6,000 – a 20% increase on the average minimum price for a two-bedroom, semi-detached house.

The typical cost of installing an air source heat pump in a five-bedroom detached house is at least £6,000. This represents a 42% increase in the minimum installation costs for a three-bedroom semi-detached house.

What are the installation costs of ground source heat pumps?

A report from Checkatrade found that the average cost of installing a ground source heat pump ranges between £18,000 and £50,000 – including the costs of purchasing the heat pump.

The overall cost of installation depends on an array of factors, including:

The size of the pump

The size and specifications of your home

The level of groundwork and parts required

A ground source heat pump installed in horizontal trenches is usually cheaper, with groundwork costing around £7,500 on average. However, this type of installation requires more available land and is more common in rural areas.

Vertical ground source heat pumps are more common in areas where land is limited. This method requires boreholes to be dug deep into the ground to extract thermal energy from underground rocks. This is a considerably more expensive process, costing an average of £20,000 (based on three vertical boreholes).

How can I save money when buying a heat pump?

The boiler upgrade scheme is a government incentive designed to encourage the decarbonisation of homes and buildings in the UK.

Under the scheme, eligible homeowners will be entitled to a grant of up to £7,500 to fund the replacement of a fossil fuel heating system with renewable alternatives like heat pumps.

You can find out more about your eligibility for the boiler upgrade scheme on the Government website.