Uswitch warns energy customers that they have one week to avoid a £221 energy price hike
With one week until the new energy price cap comes into effect, customers on standard variable tariffs are running out of time to avoid a 13% price spike, Uswitch has warned.
Uswitch has taken to the streets of the UK to encourage customers from Edinburgh and York to Llandudno and Liverpool to run an energy comparison to see how much they could save by switching to a fixed deal.
In a poll of 4,000 energy decision-makers commissioned by Uswitch, 63 per cent weren’t aware of the upcoming energy price cap coming into effect next week.
With that in mind, electric digivans, showing a timer counting down to the moment that the higher price cap comes into effect on 1 July, have been on the move through major cities for the past week to highlight the time running out for customers to avoid this price rise.
Switching to a fixed deal is the quickest way for customers to save money against the price cap, and also shield themselves from high prices in the longer-term because they will have locked in lower rates now for at least the next year.
Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch, said: “The jump in energy prices might seem easier to bear in July while heating is off – but a graver concern is this setting the baseline for a further increase in October.
"If you haven’t switched in a while, you’re almost certainly on a standard tariff, and you will be impacted. Getting off a standard tariff and locking in a fixed rate deal should be an urgent priority for households.
“There are many fixed deals available that are cheaper than the price cap, with huge average savings of around £300 on offer.
“These deals might not be around for long, so take a few minutes to check online to see how much you could save.”
How to compare and switch energy
Enter your postcode
Your postcode allows us to show you the correct regional unit rates and your cost and savings estimates based on your usage from publicly available data. You may need a recent bill to refer to - although we pre-fill a lot of the information for you, you may need to add a couple of details, such as your current plan name and usage in kWh.
Compare energy deals
The deals that are currently available on Uswitch will appear in a results table. You can filter results by plan type (dual fuel or electricity-only), rate type (fixed or variable), payment method and other features. You'll be able to see how much they might cost you annually, along with the amount you could save on each one by switching to it from your current deal.
Confirm your switch
Once you've found a deal you like, confirm your switch and provide your Direct Debit details. That's all you need to do - there's no need to speak to either supplier! The process should be complete within five days with no interruption to your supply. You also have a statutory 14-day cooling-off period to cancel for free if you change your mind.
Run an energy comparison
Click here to compare energy prices and get started on your energy switch.
For the most accurate long-term view of your costs and savings, you can also compare deals with July changes already factored in.