Uswitch warns energy customers that they have one week to avoid a £221 energy price hike

With that in mind, electric digivans, showing a timer counting down to the moment that the higher price cap comes into effect on 1 July, have been on the move through major cities for the past week to highlight the time running out for customers to avoid this price rise.

Switching to a fixed deal is the quickest way for customers to save money against the price cap, and also shield themselves from high prices in the longer-term because they will have locked in lower rates now for at least the next year.

Ben Gallizzi, an energy expert from Uswitch, said: “The jump in energy prices might seem easier to bear in July while heating is off – but a graver concern is this setting the baseline for a further increase in October.

"If you haven’t switched in a while, you’re almost certainly on a standard tariff, and you will be impacted. Getting off a standard tariff and locking in a fixed rate deal should be an urgent priority for households.

“There are many fixed deals available that are cheaper than the price cap, with huge average savings of around £300 on offer.

“These deals might not be around for long, so take a few minutes to check online to see how much you could save.”