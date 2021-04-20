Bristol Energy scored five stars out of five in the 2021 survey of UK gas and electricity customers run by Uswitch and YouGov.

About Bristol Energy

Bristol Energy is a small gas and electricity supplier servicing the domestic British energy market. The supplier offers tariffs with 100% green electricity and gas carbon offsets for homes in Bristol, the South West, and nationwide.

Bristol Energy is a national gas and electricity company, originally set up and owned by Bristol City Council. In September 2020, Bristol Energy's customer base was acquired by Together Energy, which bills itself as one of the UK's most ethically aware energy firms.

Since the purchase by Together Energy, the company has continued to operate under the Bristol Energy brand. Bristol Energy customers' bills, tariff, balance and terms and conditions will remain the same.

How Bristol Energy prices have changed

Like most energy suppliers in the UK, Bristol Energy's standard variable tariffs are subject to Ofgem's energy price cap.

In August 2020, Bristol Energy announced it would be reducing the average cost of its standard variable tariffs by 8%, in line with a reduction in the price cap. This change will mean an average £84 price drop for standard variable tariff customers, effective from October 2020.

Unlike many of its competitors, Bristol Energy does not charge the maximum allowed rate for standard variable tariffs. The supplier's average charge for its standard variable tariff is £1,008, compared to the price cap rate of £1,042.

Before the price cap was put in place in 2019, Bristol Energy announced it would increase the cost of its standard variable tariff by 12.6%, effective 8 September 2018.