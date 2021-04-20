Ebico's domestic energy offering was sold by its owner in September 2020. The supplier's customers have now been transferred over to British Gas.

If you're an Ebico customer, our guide 'what to do if your energy supplier goes out of business' explains what happens next.

About energy supplier Ebico

Ebico was a not-for-profit energy supplier, founded in 1998 and aiming to use its status as a national company to further its ethical goals.

Ebico specifically offered gas and electricity plans tailored to fuel vulnerable customers, many of whom were on prepayment meters.

Based in Oxfordshire, the small energy supplier supplied more than 60,000 households in the UK.

Ebico was previously partnered with SSE and Robin Hood Energy before its sale to British Gas.