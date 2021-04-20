Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started.

npower was rated two and a half stars out of five by customers in the 2021 survey of UK households. npower reviews were collected in categories including Overall Customer Satisfaction, Customer Service and Value for Money.

About npower

npower, originally established as National Power in 1990 following the privatisation of the state-owned Central Electricity Generating Board, is now owned by the RWE Group which incorporates Germany’s leading gas and electricity companies.

npower supplies gas and electricity to around 3.6 million customers, making it one of the largest energy suppliers in the UK. The big six supplier also offers boiler services, including boiler repair and replacement.

npower energy prices and tariffs

npower is one of the big six energy suppliers in the UK, meaning that it always has a range of tariffs designed to appeal to as many customers as possible.

All npower energy tariffs currently available through Uswitch can be seen in the table below.

Supplier Plan name Tariff type Price

This information is updated hourly with npower energy plans which are available to switch to through Uswitch. To appear in this table, plans must be available in at least 7 of the 14 regions.

npower Select

In March 2019 npower launched npower Select, a new version of its service operating under the RWE Group banner aimed at customers who want to solely manage their energy online. It provides a range of app and online-only energy tariffs for customers regardless of their meter type.

How npower prices have changed in 2021

Just like most energy suppliers operating in the UK, npower is subject to Ofgem's energy price cap, which sets the maximum rate suppliers can charge their customers on standard variable or default energy tariffs.

In February 2021, Ofgem announced it would be increasing the price cap to £1,138 as of 1 April 2021. In line with this, npower also announced it would be increasing prices on its standard variable tariff - Standard (Paperless) - by 9% from April to match the £1,138 price cap - an average price rise of £96 per year for npower's Standard (Paperless) customers.

The table below shows which of the big six energy suppliers, including npower, last raised or dropped their prices, by how much and when:

Supplier Price change 1 Date effective Price change 2 Date effective Price change 3 Date effective EDF Energy -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 E.ON -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 British Gas -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 ScottishPower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021 SSE -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 April 2021 npower -1% 1 Apr 2020 -7% 1 Oct 2020 +9% 1 Apr 2021

Based on a medium energy user on a standard dual fuel tariff, paying on receipt of bill, with bill sizes averaged across all regions.

Previous changes to npower energy prices

In October 2020, npower dropped its prices for standard variable tariffs following the lowering of the energy price cap level by Ofgem. The new average price of £1,042 consitututed a 7% reduction from npower's previous average price for its standard variable tariff. Prepayment meter customers also saw an annual reduction to £1,069.

npower had previously announced a price drop in February for standard variable tariff customers of 1% in line with the then Ofgem price cap level. Prices were lowered by £18, meaning that customers on these tariffs would pay an average of £1,161 per year (effective from 1 April 2020).

In August 2019, npower reduced the cost of its standard variable tariff by 6% in reaction to a drop in the price cap rate. Prices were lowered by £75, effective from October 2019. This brought the average cost of the tariff to £1,179 per year.

This followed a price rise from npower in February 2019 for around 1 million of its standard variable customers. The supplier increased rates by 10% to the new energy price cap level of £1,254.

In May 2018, npower announced a price rise of 5.3% on average for dual fuel customers on its standard variable rate tariff. The increase meant a hike of £64 per year on average for around 1 million of its customers.

Why switch to npower?

npower is part of the Accurate Bills Code of Practice created by the industry trade group Energy UK, committing it to producing clearer bills that are easier for customers to understand.

npower's parent company, the RWE Group, is one of the five largest gas and electricity companies in Europe, and has over 16 million electricity customers and 8 million gas customers.

npower renewable energy

The supplier is also one of just a few companies to have earned the Carbon Trust Award for sustainable management of energy, water and waste.

RWE npower renewables is one of the biggest wind-power and hydroelectric generators.