To compare energy suppliers including PFP, type your postcode in the box and hit ‘Compare now’.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

About PFP

PFP Energy (formerly Places for People Energy), offering households a way to feel good about their energy. They are straightforward to deal with and promise to be cheaper than the standard big six deals.

PFP promotes its easy to understand bills, which are calculated monthly based on customers’ meter readings; PFP Energy’s bills are clear and simple so that households can stay on top of their energy costs.

You can find out more about PFP Energy on the supplier's website.

PFP Energy and Better Energy

In 2019, PFP Energy acquired the small energy supplier Better Energy. Better Energy's previous customers are now managed by PFP Energy.