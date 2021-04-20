To compare energy suppliers and search for a cheaper gas and electricity deal, type your postcode in the box and hit ‘Compare now’.

Compare and switch energy today Want to switch to a cheaper deal? Run an energy comparison to get started. Your postcode

About Powershop

Originating in New Zealand, Powershop launched in the UK in 2017 with the backing of one of the country’s largest energy providers - npower. Powershop is run as an independent business but uses npower’s buying power to offer competitive rates to UK consumers.

With Powershop, all your energy info is easily accessible. You can see how much energy you use each day, week or month depending on how often you enter your meter reads, and can compare this with your previous use — all through your online account and the free app.

Their fixed rate tariff "Powershop Lite" offers a competitive fixed rate deal, similar to other suppliers' plans on the market. However, Powershop also offers customers an innovative way to get the most out of their energy spend.

A customer can choose to pay for energy using "Powershop Pro", which encourages customers to engage with their energy usage even more by buying packs of energy to use in the future. This opens up the possibility of making extra savings by buying packs of energy when it's cheapest.

Powershop is passionate about customer service and don't want to view any customer as just a number. Its UK-based team are on hand to answer and resolve any queries promptly and in a friendly way.