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Uswitch Energy Accreditation

Ready for the future of energy? We’re here to help you confidently switch to a tariff that gives you more of what matters to you.

What is Uswitch Energy Accreditation?

Uswitch Energy Accreditation highlights tariffs with proven green credentials or flexible benefits - making it easier to find what matters to you.

Awards assigned by experts

Our expert panel assigns each tariffs an award depending on a range of factors (covered below).

Look for the badge

Look out for those badges on the results table when you compare energy deals.

Make a confident choice

You switch to the right tariff for you, as you would with any new energy tariff.

Green tariffs
Green tariffs offer the most renewable energy on the market. They support renewable power generation and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

What makes a tariff green?

100% of electricity bought directly from renewable generators

70% of your electricity sourced from renewable generation as you use it

  • 10% of your gas certified as renewable

Flex tariffs

Flex tariffs help you save by allowing you to easily shift your energy consumption away from peak times to periods when energy is cheaper to use.

What makes a tariff flex?

Helps you shift your usage to save money and the planet

Penalty-free switching to another tariff with the same supplier

Tools to help you track your usage and savings

2026 Uswitch accredited energy suppliers

100Green logo100Green
British Gas logoBritish Gas
E.ON Next logoE.ON Next
Good Energy logoGood Energy
OVO Energy logoOVO Energy
So Energy logoSo Energy

Uswitch Special Commendations

Choosing a green energy tariff is only part of becoming more sustainable; how we use energy at home matters too. There are many ways we can improve that, and energy suppliers have started helping their customers on that journey.

This is why Uswitch Energy Accreditation is expanding to include Special Commendations in categories that the Accreditation Panel sees as most valuable at the moment for the energy transition.

Renewable Gas Commendation

100Green has been recognised by the panel with a commendation for its continued commitment to 100% renewable gas.

In a market where green gas remains a genuine challenge for suppliers, 100Green pushes the boundaries of what green energy supply can look like across the full energy mix for going the extra mile to ensure its customers' energy comes entirely from renewable sources.

Community Champion Commendation

100Green has been awarded a Community Champion commendation for its work in making community energy a reality. 100Green's partnership with Energy Local connects communities with nearby renewable generation while handling regulatory, billing and licensing responsibilities on their behalf.

The Dyffryn Banw project in Powys, for example, allows 68 local households and businesses to buy electricity sourced directly from a local renewable plant, saving up to 11.65p per kWh compared to standard grid rates.

Who sets the tariff levels?

Our independent panel of experts has reviewed the green energy market so you don’t have to.

The panel sets the criteria that tariffs are being assessed against, and will review the criteria annually to ensure it reflects current market conditions. This ensures you can always trust you are choosing a tariff that reflects best practice at the time.

Maxine Frerk

Maxine Frerk is an associate at Sustainability First and is the founding director of Grid Edge Policy and Visiting Fellow at Oxford Martin School Integrating Renewables Programme. Maxine has a wide range of regulatory experience, including previous roles as senior partner at Ofgem and head of regulation at BT.

Matthew Hannon

Professor Matthew Hannon is the Director of the Strathclyde Institute for Sustainable Communities. He sits on Labour’s Local Power Plan working group to inform their 2024 manifesto policy. He is a member of BSI/Defra’s Strategic Advisory Group for Nature Investment Standards and has been invited to act as Lead Technical Author for their Community Benefits Standard. He is also chair and trustee of the community environmental charity South Seeds and founder of the award-winning Local Zero podcast that champions local climate action.

Jeffery Hardy

Jeff is the Director of Sustainable Energy Futures Ltd, a consultancy that provides clients with zero-carbon energy transformation advice, analysis, and challenges. He advises the Welsh Government on establishing Ynni Cymru, an energy company for Wales. He is also the Deputy Chair of the UK Power Networks Customer Engagement Group and a member of the UKPN DSO Supervisory Board.

Rosie McGlynn

Rosie McGlynn is currently director at Mentone Energy Consultancy. She has over twenty years' experience in the energy industry, having worked for energy suppliers and Energy UK.

Richard Neudegg

Richard is Director of Regulation at Uswitch. His expertise in consumer and market regulation with Uswitch is unrivalled, having extensive experience in the communications industry, including previously working for the sector’s regulator.

Chris Welby

Chris is trustee of Severn Wye Energy Agency and was previously head of regulation at Bristol Energy and policy and regulatory affairs director at Good Energy. Chris has over 25 years of experience in energy, with particular focus on energy regulation, decentralised generation and renewable energy.

Ben Gallizzi author headshot
Written by Ben Gallizzi, Senior Content Editor
Updated on