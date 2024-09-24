Monthly and annual payment options on home insurance

Some home insurers will offer you the option to pay upfront for your policy as a one-off payment when you take out your home insurance or spread the cost by paying monthly.

This guide outlines your options and explains, which payment method could work out to be most cost-effective.

Should I make an annual home insurance payment?

For those who like to get their bills out of the way in one go, annual home insurance payments offer the solution. By paying upfront for your home insurance, you will pay once and not have to worry about more costs until the time comes to renew or switch.

By choosing to pay upfront you are likely to have greater choice, as this is the standard option offered by most insurers.

Should I make a monthly home insurance payment?

Some people may choose to spread the cost of their home insurance over the year by making monthly home insurance payments, and many insurers offer the option to pay for this by Direct Debit.

Paying this way means you will avoid a large one-off payment, but this can end up costing you more over the term of your policy as your insurer may charge you interest. The monthly repayments added together over 12 months may cost more than the single annual payment.

Some insurers do not offer the option to pay monthly, so by excluding these from your search on price comparison websites you risk missing out on the best deals.

What is the annual versus monthly price difference for home insurance?

When it comes to paying monthly for your home insurance, it's not just a case of dividing your annual premium into 12 equal parts as you might expect. You will usually pay a deposit upfront (around 10-15% of your annual cost, depending on the provider), followed by 10 or 11 monthly payments.

In most cases, your insurer will also charge interest if you choose to pay monthly. The amount of interest will be charged as an annual percentage rate (APR), which could be up to 40% of your annual premium.

When you add up the cost of your home insurance over the year, you’ll usually find that paying monthly will cost more overall, as you have to factor in the cost of APR and the initial deposit.