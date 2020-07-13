Approved door locks for home insurance

When searching and comparing home insurance deals, you may be able to get a discount for having your doors and windows fitted with one of the locks approved by the home insurance industry. In this guide we tell you about all the approved locks, and how this little added piece of security could give you a bit more peace of mind, while also saving you some cash on your home insurance premiums.

Even if you're happy with your current home insurance deal, there's no harm in wanting to improve the security in your home by investing in a home insurance industry approved lock for your doors and windows. Either way, getting better locks fitted in is always a good thing. Read on to find out more about what types of locks are approved by most home insurance companies.

How can approved door locks give me cheap home insurance?

When applying for home insurance, you will usually be asked what type of locks you have fitted on your outside doors and windows. If you have one of the home insurance industry approved locks fitted, you could, in some cases, receive a discount on the normal premiums. Generally speaking, the more security you have on your home, the cheaper your premiums will be, as home insurance companies will find there is less of a risk for them in insuring your property.

What difference will approved door locks make to my home insurance quote?

Many insurers will ask you about the type of door lock you have at your home when you are filling in their online application form for a home insurance quote. There will be specific locks which they approve for safety reasons. If you do not have those types of door locks fitted you may find your home insurance quote is higher, or you are even turned down for home insurance.

So if you don't have the right locks fitted, you may end up paying a higher premium on your home insurance. But this could also relate to other security risks to your home. For example, you might live in an area with a statistically higher than average rate of burglaries, fires or vandalism. Ultimately, not everything comes down to what type of lock your doors have, but still, it's good to have a secure lock, and if it's approved, then you could even save some money.

What type of approved door locks do I need?

Having a British standard lock fitted to all external doors and window locks, will be looked on favourably by insurers. It will give you peace of mind knowing that your home is secure.

So what types of front door locks do insurance companies approve of? There are three main types of door locks and one kind of window lock that could help you save on your insurance. But remember, regardless of the lock on the door, if you get burgled via an open window or even an open door, your claim could be invalidated. So always practice common sense in your security whatever extras you decide to invest in. Many insurers require proof of forced entry. You may not get a payout if you left your back door open and an opportunist thief came in.

The five lever mortice deadlock

Despite what the name might suggest, you will actually be quite familiar with this lock and will have probably seen it fitted on many doors before. The mortice deadlocks are one of the most common type of locks referred to in a policy.

Essentially, the more levers a mortice deadlock has, the more secure it is. The five lever mortice deadlock is the standard for the approved home insurance locks list. It may not be the easiest name to remember, so write it down before going lock shopping.

This is essentially the same type of deadlock, but it conforms to the current approved British standards. Some insurers will insist, in order to give you a discount on premiums, that you have a five lever mortice deadlock conforming to BS3621 fitted to all outside doors and ground floor windows. Check what the home insurance policy conditions are first before buying the cover.

Key operated multi point locking system

This approved lock system usually offers a higher level of security than the five lever mortice deadlock, as it bolts the door into the door frame. They are most commonly found on uPVC (Un plasticised Polyvinyl Chloride) doors. So if you have one, chances are that you already have a key operated multi point locking system in place.

These approved locks usually have three locking points that simultaneously lock when you turn the key. For the main door the SS312 Diamond approved cylinders are most likely to get you a better deal on your home insurance premiums, so look out for that one.

Rim automatic dead latch or night latch

The dead latch, or night latch is an approved lock. However, home insurers would prefer it to be used in conjunction with one of the other locks as an extra measure, rather than a standalone lock. These types of locks are mounted onto the front door, rather than morticed into the wall, so as a result they are far less secure than the five lever mortice deadlock.

However, a double locking night latch is an effective measure of security at night, allowing you to lock yourself in at home. As usual, look for the types of locks conforming to British standards, as these are more likely to be approved by most home insurance companies.

While they provide extra security, it's not advised to use them as your only security option.

Key operated window locks

All ground floor and accessible windows should have key operated window locks installed. These locks are usually fitted on the handle that opens and closes the window or at the bottom or top of the window frame. But the main thing about these locks is that they require a key; so when these windows are not in regular use or you are not at home, make sure to lock them with a key.

French doors

French doors are often a great way to add elegance and open up your home, as they allow more light in. However, many insurers have concerns about their security, due to their glass panels and the weak point in between the door divide.

For this reason, it's recommended to use a deadbolt that's at least one-inch long. As well as a mortice lock, this is embedded into the door, adding extra strength and security.

Having locks on both the top and bottom will significantly reduce the weak point in the middle.

Electronic and digital door locks

With the rise of digital technology and increasing options for security, there are many choices available, which will allow you to secure your home with digital door locks.

Some of which allow you to operate the lock using just your mobile phone, without the need for a physical key.

A smart lock is a great addition for those who are leaning towards a more connected home. Not only can you control your access, you can also monitor who can enter and leave your home when you aren't there. Some models even allow you to assign special privileges to friends or family members.

If you do have one, you should make sure that you keep the door lock apps updated, the passwords secure, and have a PIN enabled.

Electronic door locks or digital door locks don't currently affect your home insurance. Provided they work in conjunction with a mortice deadlock, your front door will be considered just as secure as a standard key-operated lock.

Is it worth fitting approved locks to my doors?

You should consider having a combination of approved window locks and approved door locks, especially on the main entrance to your home and ground floor and patio windows. This should help your chances of getting a discount on your home insurance premiums.

If you don't already have any of these locks installed, then it could feel like a bit of an expensive investment to get them fitted in. However, in the long term, it could be worthwhile, and it should actually decrease your chances of being burgled. And as a bonus, through discounted home insurance premiums, you could end up recovering some of that money you already spent.

Will having approved locks help me get a better deal on home insurance?

If you have modern, approved locks which are recommended by your insurer, then you may get a better deal and cheaper home insurance. You may be turned down or charged more for home insurance if you do not have adequate locks.

However, this is not the only factor in finding cheap home insurance. Other factors include the area where you live, whether you are at home during the day, what valuables you have in your home and whether you have ever been burgled previously.

Different insurers will have different criteria, so it is important to compare quotes.

Remember, it's always worth shopping around for a good home insurance deal. And always check the terms of the policy, such as what security standards they expect you to adhere to, as any failings could invalidate a future claim.

On the plus side, if you can more than match those standards set by the policy, you could get a cheaper deal on your home insurance. So start using our approved locks research today and find one that is right for your home, then see if you can save on your home insurance.