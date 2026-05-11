What is storage unit insurance?

Storage unit insurance is a specialist contents insurance policy designed to protect items kept in a self storage facility.

It covers your belongings against risks such as fire, theft, water and flood damage while they’re stored away from your home or business premises.

Your home insurance provider will be able to tailor cover to the value and type of items you’re storing.

What is self storage insurance and why is it needed?

Self storage insurance is needed because the storage provider’s own insurance usually only covers the building. It doesn’t extend to what customers keep inside their individual units.

If your items are damaged or stolen, the facility’s policy generally won’t compensate you. That responsibility usually sits with you, which is why most storage providers either require proof of insurance or strongly recommend taking it out before you move items in.

As such, self storage insurance acts as a financial safety net if something goes wrong while your belongings are in storage.

Does contents insurance cover items in a storage unit?

Standard buildings and contents insurance can include personal possessions cover, which offers limited protection for items you take away from home.

But this is intended for items you take with you while you’re out and about, or potentially on holiday. It’s not designed for a job with a lot of items you keep off the premises long-term.

Limitations of this cover include:

A small percentage of your total contents sum insured

Cover lasting only a short period (often 7 days)

Lower claim limits for theft or damage away from home

Because of these restrictions, home contents insurance is rarely suitable for long-term storage or high-value items. A dedicated storage insurance policy usually offers clearer, more reliable protection.

What does specialist storage insurance typically cover?

While cover varies between home insurance providers, specialist storage insurance commonly protects against:

Fire and smoke damage

Theft, usually requiring evidence of forced entry

Fooding and water damage, such as from burst pipes

Vandalism

In some cases, damage caused by environmental factors such as humidity or pests

What common items are excluded from storage insurance?

Most storage insurance policies include exclusions you should be aware of. These often include:

Cash and currency

Precious metals or gemstones above a set value

Important documents, like passports or certificates

Live animals or plants

Food or perishable goods

Hazardous, flammable or illegal items

Always check the policy wording carefully, especially if you’re storing valuables or unusual items.

What are the rules for business storage insurance?

If you’re storing items for work, you’ll usually need business storage insurance, rather than a personal policy.

This type of cover is designed for:

Commercial stock or inventory

Office furniture and equipment

Tools and machinery

Business documents or records

Personal storage insurance typically excludes business-related items, so it’s important to choose the correct policy. This will limit the chances of home insurance claims being rejected.

How much does storage unit insurance cost?

It varies. The cost of storage unit insurance depends on several factors, including:

The total value of the items you’re storing The type of items (household goods vs business stock) The length of time items are stored The security level of the storage facility

Premiums are usually relatively low, especially compared to the potential cost of replacing stored belongings if they’re damaged or stolen.

Should I buy storage insurance from the facility or a third party?

Many storage facilities offer insurance at the point of rental, which can be convenient. But be aware this isn’t always the cheapest option, or the most comprehensive.

Buying storage insurance from a third-party specialist insurer can sometimes offer:

Lower premiums

Higher cover limits

More flexible policy terms

As with all types of insurance, our golden rule is to shop around before you buy. This gives you the opportunity to find more comprehensive coverage for better value.

What rules must I follow to keep my policy valid?

To make sure your storage insurance remains valid, you’ll usually need to:

Use a secure, approved storage facility with CCTV

Lock your unit with a high-quality padlock that meets policy requirements

Insure your belongings for their full replacement value

It’s really important not to under-insure your items. This could lead to reduced payouts if you need to claim, even if the damage is only partial.